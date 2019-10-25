You are here

  • Home
  • Offshore wind set for 15-fold increase: IEA

Offshore wind set for 15-fold increase: IEA

Offshore wind could become Europe’s largest single source of electricity. Above, the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool in Britain. (Reuters)
Updated 25 October 2019
AFP

Offshore wind set for 15-fold increase: IEA

  • The European Union and China are set to lead the transition toward more wind power,
  • EU’s capacity could jump as high as 180 gigawatts if member states reach their carbon-neutrality aims
Updated 25 October 2019
AFP

PARIS: Offshore wind could become Europe’s largest single source of electricity and is set to increase 15-fold worldwide by 2040, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday.
In its annual assessment of the clean energy source, the IEA said that falling costs, supportive government policy and technological breakthroughs could see as much as $1 trillion (€900 billion) invested in growing capacity.
The EU and China are set to lead the transition toward more wind power, with offshore capacity in Europe set to surge from 20 to 130 gigawatts by 2040 under current policy and pricing.
The IEA said the EU’s capacity could jump as high as 180 gigawatts if member states reach their carbon-neutrality aims.
China’s capacity is predicted to rise from 4 gigawatts today to 110 by the same date, overtaking Britain as possessing the largest offshore wind fleet of any country.
“In the past decade, two major areas of technological innovation have been game-changers in the energy system by substantially driving down costs: the shale revolution and the rise of solar,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.
“And offshore wind has the potential to join their ranks in terms of steep cost reduction.”
Offshore wind currently provides just 0.3 percent of global power generation, but as prices fall and investor confidence in long-term fossil fuel projects wavers, the zero-carbon technology is projected to rise in lockstep with insatiably growing energy demand.
The IEA said energy firms needed to develop bigger and more efficient turbines that would allow offshore wind to compete for price with natural gas and onshore wind.
Emissions from energy hit record levels in 2018.

Topics: energy clean energy wind energy EU China

Related

Business & Economy
UK targets surge in offshore wind power
Business & Economy
China to call on Denmark to help build offshore wind farm

UN’s Expo 2020 pavilion to celebrate diamond anniversary

Updated 25 October 2019
Arab News

UN’s Expo 2020 pavilion to celebrate diamond anniversary

  • The pavilion’s theme connects the organizations charter with the Expo 2020 theme
  • It aims to engage visitors with the Sustainable Development Goals
Updated 25 October 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Nations will have their own pavilion at Expo 2020 as the organization commemorates its 75th anniversary, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The pavilion will be under the theme ‘We the Peoples: Shaping Our Future Together,’ and will foster youth-led conversations about global cooperation and the future.

The UN’s participation gives an opportunity to engage and inspire Expo visitors to participate in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 sustainable development goals such as poverty eradication, gender equality, climate action and decent work and economic growth.

The theme connects the opening words of the organization’s charter, ‘We the peoples’, with the Expo’s theme, ‘Shaping Our Future Together’, the UN said.

The pavilion will have a central space for events, presentations, discussions and meetings, and will be surrounded by exhibits showing the organization’s achievements and impact.

Topics: Dubai expo 2020

Related

Special photos
Business & Economy
Construction in full swing for Expo 2020 Dubai

Latest updates

North Korea asks South to discuss removal of ‘capitalist’ mountain resort facilities
Muslims in Thai south mark 15 years since Tak Bai ‘massacre’
Iraqi police fire tear gas as protesters hit Baghdad streets
US senators call for intelligence probe into Chinese-owned app TikTok
Israel, Jordan mark 25 years of imperfect peace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.