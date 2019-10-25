Offshore wind set for 15-fold increase: IEA

UN’s Expo 2020 pavilion to celebrate diamond anniversary

DUBAI: The United Nations will have their own pavilion at Expo 2020 as the organization commemorates its 75th anniversary, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The pavilion will be under the theme ‘We the Peoples: Shaping Our Future Together,’ and will foster youth-led conversations about global cooperation and the future.

The UN’s participation gives an opportunity to engage and inspire Expo visitors to participate in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 sustainable development goals such as poverty eradication, gender equality, climate action and decent work and economic growth.

The theme connects the opening words of the organization’s charter, ‘We the peoples’, with the Expo’s theme, ‘Shaping Our Future Together’, the UN said.

The pavilion will have a central space for events, presentations, discussions and meetings, and will be surrounded by exhibits showing the organization’s achievements and impact.