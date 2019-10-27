You are here

Arab consumers associate Japan with high quality

Toyota's FJ Cruiser is one of the most popular off-road adventure vehicle among Arabs. (Supplied)
Tom Graus

  • Japan and its products are highly regarded in the Middle East, a YouGov study has found
  • After Sony, the second most recognizable brand among Arabs is the retail company Muji
Tom Graus

LONDON: Japanese products are synonymous with quality among Arabs, a recent poll by Arab News and YouGov has found.
The poll asked residents across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to rank Japan, China, South Korea and the US in terms of the quality of products they produce.
Among Arabs 71 percent listed Japan first, with the US, South Korea and China ranked second, third and fourth, respectively.
In many ways, the result is unsurprising. Japan and its products are highly regarded in the region, with many Arabs having a positive view of the country and its people. When asked by the same poll to list the attributes they most associate with Japanese people, a large majority of respondents selected “hardworking,” “organized” and “punctual.”
The poll found that the most recognizable Japanese brand among residents of the MENA region is Sony, with 60 percent of respondents correctly identifying it as Japanese. The figure was notably high among those aged over 40, of whom 78 percent recognized Sony as a Japanese company.
According to the poll’s findings, the second most recognizable Japanese brand among Arabs is the retail company Muji, which 32 percent of respondents identified as Japanese. Muji was especially recognized among women and younger people, with 40 percent of women selecting it as Japanese compared with only 28 percent of men.

If Muji’s high level of recognition as a Japanese brand is notable, especially in comparison to Nintendo, which only 19 percent of respondents recognized as Japanese, it is not exactly surprising. In recent years, “fast fashion” companies such as Muji and Uniqlo, which was not listed in the poll, have become one of Japan’s most successful and fastest-growing exports. In February 2015, there were three Muji stores in the UAE. Today, there are seven.
The strong reputation of such brands and their clear identification as Japanese among Arab consumers no doubt contributes to Japanese products’ reputation for quality in the Middle East.
Uniqlo is one of the only clothes retailers in YouGov’s 2019 Global Brand Health Index
Top 20, which tracks brand perception across a range of metrics.

ALSO READ: Poll reveals a crowded list of Arabs' favorite Japanese car brands

The poll also found that Arab consumers have positive misconceptions about the quality of Japanese products. A substantial number of respondents — 22 percent and 24 percent, respectively — mistakenly identified the South Korean brands Samsung and LG as Japanese.
Such mistakes are interesting because they show the extent to which Japanese products have become synonymous with quality products in the eyes of Middle Eastern consumers.
Samsung and LG are both seen as high-quality brands in the region — Samsung is placed third on YouGov’s UAE 2019 Brand Index, and both brands are in the 2019 Global Brand Health Index Top 20, with Samsung ranked fourth, higher than any Japanese brand.
Given that Arabs rank Japan first in terms of the quality of its products, and South Korea third, it is tempting to conclude that many Arabs perceive Samsung and LG to be Japanese rather than South Korean simply because the associations with quality are so much higher for the former country.

Topics: Japanese products YouGov Japanese brand MENA

Poll reveals a crowded list of Arabs' favorite Japanese car brands

Tom Graus

  • Many Arabs associate Japan with automobile manufacturing, according to a survey
  • When asked to name their favorite brand, 35 percent of respondents picked Toyota
Tom Graus

LONDON: Toyota is the favorite Japanese car brand among Arabs, according to the YouGov poll, a result that bodes well for the company’s plans to transform from a manufacturer to a mobility provider in the region.

The poll, which asked residents across the MENA region for their views on a range of questions related to Japan, found that many Arabs associate Japan with car making, with 56 percent of respondents listing it as one of the things they associate with the country the most.

In the GCC this figure was particularly high, with more respondents associating Japan with car manufacturing than with sushi or samurai.

It is possible that when Arabs associate Japan with car manufacturing, they are thinking of one brand in particular — Toyota.

After all, when asked to name their favorite Japanese car brand, 35 percent of respondents selected Toyota, a huge majority over the other Japanese manufacturers that were listed in the poll.

The car brands that were placed second in the poll, Nissan and Lexus, were each named as the favorite by only 14 percent of respondents, a small figure in comparison to Toyota’s dominance, although Lexus performed notably strongly in the GCC, with 23 percent of respondents from this region listing it as their favorite.

Toyota’s strong reputation in the region is also shown by YouGov’s 2019 BrandIndex, an authoritative measure of brand perception which tracks brands based on metrics relating to the brand’s health, media activity and customer experience.

ALSO READ: Arab consumers associate Japan with high quality

Toyota came top of the 2019 BrandIndex for car makers in Saudi Arabia, ahead of German competitors Mercedes and BMW. Lexus was ranked fourth on the index, above South Korean car-maker Hyundai, which was placed fifth.

A BrandIndex spokesperson said: “YouGov BrandIndex data in the Car Makers sectors in KSA for the first nine months of 2019 shows that on 14 of the 16 metrics we track in BrandIndex, Toyota tops the sector among virtually all demographic segments of the market including among the general population.

Such indicators of Toyota’s strength in the Middle Eastern market augur well for its vision to transform from a car manufacturer to a mobility company.

Highlights of Toyota’s transformational strategy were shared with those at the inaugural Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport on Oct. 15.

The company’s decision to look beyond vehicle manufacture toward broader issues of mobility is designed to address the challenges of the future, from congestion in large cities due to overpopulation to the decline in rural mobility globally.

Mandali Khalesi, vice president of automated driving at the Toyota Research Institute for Automated Driving Development, told the conference: “The vehicle is not the purpose. The purpose is access to mobility. Mobility becomes a right that you have to get from A to B, regardless of the mode of transportation.”

Toyota is making clear steps to transform from a car maker to a major mobility provider, and its partnership with Al-Futtaim and the RTA in Dubai is evidence of this. 

Given the support for the brand among Arab consumers, Toyota is in a strong position in the Middle East to build on its reputation as a car manufacturer as it seeks to move into other markets.

 

Topics: Japanese cars Japanese brand YouGov

