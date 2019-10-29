You are here

Gender equality is essential, so why isn't it happening?

Samba Financial Group CEO Rania Nashir is the first female executive at a Saudi listed bank. (Future Investment Summit/YouTube)
Updated 29 October 2019
NOOR NUGALI
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Gender equality is essential, so why isn’t it happening?

  • Economists estimate that more women in the workforce could generate up to $28 trillion in global GDP by 2025
  • According to the UN, women’s economic empowerment is good for the economy
Updated 29 October 2019
NOOR NUGALI ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI/RIYADH: Gender inequality is still a worldwide issue, and while some organizations say they are trying to rectify the situation, it requires genuine social acceptance if policies surrounding female empowerment are to make any real difference, a leading Saudi executive has warned.
“Samba has all the right policies supporting the inclusion of women in terms of the pay grade and mentorship programs,” Samba Financial Group CEO Rania Nashir said on Tuesday on the first day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2019 conference in Riyadh.
The majority of female employees at Samba work at its head office, and “Samba has no pay gap,” she said. “Promotions aren’t based on gender. They’re based on competency, skills and qualifications.”
But these policies “won’t be as effective” if “social acceptance and family support isn’t there,” Nashir said.
“There are two main challenges for women inclusiveness in the workforce: Men in leadership to believe that women can add value, and for women themselves to believe that they have a role to play.”
Nashir, who said she was supported by her family in her decision to not marry, said women are CEOs by nature, being able to multitask and “manage chain, human resources, diversity, education — they’re project managers.”
Although she lauded current government efforts, including investing in women’s education and health, “this hasn’t been reflected in their contribution to the economy,” Nashir said.
“Women are contributing 23 percent to the economy. This looks low, but if we compare it to two years ago, it was only 17 percent,” she added.
“This shows accelerated growth of women inclusiveness in the workforce, but we have to do more. We have to have more role models.”
Economists estimate that more women in the workforce could generate up to $28 trillion in global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.
Also on the panel discussing the “She economy” was Dr. Sahar Nasr, Egypt’s minister of investment and international cooperation.
She said Egypt had managed to enable an environment for women to play an active role economically, and provide equal access to finance, capacity-building and training.
According to the UN, women’s economic empowerment is good for the economy — it is estimated that gender gaps cost the economy 15 percent of GDP.
The UN also states that economic equality is good for business. It is widely documented that companies that increase employment and leadership opportunities for women perform better, are more profitable and experience greater growth.
Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat said: “The benefits of a diverse workforce far outweigh any costs that come with the course of a natural lifecycle.”
He added that Citigroup already provides emergency childcare facilities to help parents when their child is unable to attend school.
The three-day FII, held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, is being attended by heads of state, government leaders, and decision-makers from the business and finance communities.

Topics: FII 2019

India’s Modi pledges to work hand-in-hand with Saudi Arabia

Updated 37 min 29 sec ago
Peter Harrison

India’s Modi pledges to work hand-in-hand with Saudi Arabia

  • Modi underlined his government’s resolve to double India’s economy to $5 trillion in the next five years
  • Sands of Saudi Arabia had been turned into gold for future generations, Modi told the conference
Updated 37 min 29 sec ago
Peter Harrison

RIYADH: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to create a new India with new capabilities that will improve the lives of “every single Indian”, while bringing political stability and large investment.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined his government’s resolve to double India’s economy to $5 trillion in the next five years.

Speaking at the opening day of the Future Investment Initiative 2019 (FII 2019) conference in Riyadh, to an audience that included Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he also said India would “work hand in hand with Saudi Arabia on the Vision 2030 plan.

“There will be a new India with new capabilities and prospects with peace and joy not only for us but the entire world,” he said.

Modi told the audience that the sands of Saudi Arabia had been turned into gold for future generations.

He praised the bond the Kingdom has with India, describing their friendship as the “best”.

With AI, he said they had surpassed the research stages and were now looking to innovate technology so it could be used in daily life situations.

Start-ups, Modi said, were seeing a particular backing, with many of these investing globally in areas that included food delivery, hospitality, and tourism.

He said infrastructure was an opportunity that was essential for the growth of business.

“India has set a target of doubling its economy to $5 trillion in the next five years. Today in India, if we want to speed up development, then we have to understand the emerging trends,” Modi said.

On human resources he said international investment considerations now included criteria for employment and training workers with the skills required for the job.

“The challenge is rapid growth of skill power, to learn, unlearn and relearn cycles…  Indian talent has created for itself a unique name, law abiding and hardworking.” 

Air quality and pollution in India remain a serious issue in India. The air quality is already bad in many of its cities, but it worsens even more during Diwali when the excessive use of fireworks fills the air with a sickening thick smokey mist.

Modi said there needed to be compassion for the environment.

“The impact of climate change is so extensive that we cannot afford to ignore it.”

He said investment and energy were vital for the economy and he invited companies from the energy sector to become more involved.

“Saudi Arabia is looking at making investments in India potentially worth USD 100 billion in the areas of energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and mining.”

The Prime Minister said that the Indian government had introduced major reforms to ensure clearer, fairer rules, as India became the “biggest destination for investment.” 

“Today India’s tax structure is comparable with the best in the world, it is going through reforms that have enabled it to jump ranks. 

He said that in the last four to five years an additional 300 million people had joined the banking system meaning that every citizen now had a phone and bank account. 

And on health he said India had already taken steps, towards improving the health care of 500 billion people, making India the largest consumer of healthcare. 

 

 

Topics: Narendra Modi FII 2019 FII Saudi Arabia

