Saudi sovereign wealth fund raises $10bn bridging loan pending SABIC proceeds

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), the growing Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, has clinched a $10 billion (SR37.5 billion) bridging loan via a syndicate of 10 international banks. All announced at the Future Investment Initiative. (Photo: FII)
Frank Kane

  • Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has clinched $10 billion ridging loan
  • Loan will be repaid following completion of the SABIC-Aramco transaction
Frank Kane

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund (PIF), the growing Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, has clinched a $10 billion (SR37.5 billion) bridging loan via a syndicate of 10 international banks, including three Japanese financial institutions.

The loan will tide the PIF over in terms of general corporate expenses and investment requirements until the proceeds from the $69 billion sale of its shares in SABIC (the Saudi diversified manufacturing company) to Saudi Aramco come through, it was announced at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, said: “The agreed sale of the PIF’s stake in SABIC is anticipated to realize a significant level of capital to be redeployed according to the PIF’s mandate. However, the regulatory requirements ahead of completion mean there is likely to be a period of delay before the PIF is able to redeploy that capital.

“This bridge loan will enable us to accelerate the implementation of our ambitious investment program while ensuring that we maintain a conservative level of leverage,” he added.

The loan will be repaid following completion of the SABIC-Aramco transaction.

The PIF said in its Program 2018-2020 document, launched at the first FII in October 2017, that its four sources of funding were capital injections by the government, asset transfers from the government, retained investment returns, and PIF loans and debt instruments independently issued by the fund.

Illustrative of the growing financial relationship between the Kingdom and Japan, three of the 10 banks in the international syndicate that financed the loan were Tokyo based, namely Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

The others were Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, and Standard Chartered.

The Kingdom has been increasingly encouraged to tap international markets for loans and bond finance. Earlier this year, Aramco raised $12 billion in a global issue that attracted interest worth more than $100 billion.

SE Asia set to become net fossil fuel importer

Reuters

  • Growing reliance on imports also raises concerns about energy security
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia could become a net importer of fossil fuels in the next few years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report.

Southeast Asia was already a net oil importer at 4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, while strong growth in demand for natural gas has reduced the surplus of gas for export, the world’s energy watchdog said.

For coal, output from the region’s top producer, Indonesia, remained well above 400 million tons of coal equivalent last year but increases in domestic demand and exports to China and India could reduce its surplus, the IEA said.

“These trends point to Southeast Asia becoming a net importer of fossil fuels in the next few years,” the agency said.

The region’s overall surplus of supply over demand at 120 million tons of oil equivalent (mtoe) in 2011 had been eroded to just above 30 mtoe in 2018, it said.

Growing reliance on imports also raises concerns about energy security, the IEA said. For example, the region’s overall dependence on oil imports is forecast to exceed 80 percent in 2040, up from 65 percent today.

With no change in policy, Southeast Asia’s energy demand is expected to grow by 60 percent by 2040, accounting for 12 percent of the rise in global energy use as its economy more than doubles, the IEA said. This was slower than the region’s 80 percent growth since 2000.

Southeast Asia’s growth in electricity demand, at an average of 6 percent per year, has been among the fastest in the world, the IEA said. Still, some 45 million people there still lack access to electricity. The region is well on the way to achieving universal access to electricity by 2030, it added.

Oil demand in Southeast Asia, home to nearly 10 percent of the world’s population, would surpass 9 million bpd by 2040, up from just above 6.5 million bpd now, the IEA said.

“Oil continues to dominate road transport demand, despite an increase in consumption of biofuels,” the IEA said.

“Electrification of mobility, with the partial exception of two and three wheelers, makes only limited inroads. This pathway suggests little change in Southeast Asia from today’s congested roads and poor urban air quality.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Renewable power in the Southeast Asia is expected to rise to 30 percent by 2040.

• The region is on way to universal access to electricity by 2030

Demand for coal is also projected to rise steadily over the coming decades, largely fuelled by new coal-fired power plants, despite headwinds facing such projects that include increasing difficulty to secure competitive financing for new facilities.

The IEA said the region’s increasing reliance on imports of natural gas made the fuel less price-competitive though it appeared to be a good fit for the fast-growing cities and lighter industries in the region.

“In our projections, it is industrial consumers rather than power plants that are the largest source of growth in gas demand,” the IEA added.

Renewable energy is set to play a larger role, but without stronger policy frameworks the share of renewables in power generation would rise only to 30 percent by 2040, from the current 24 percent, the IEA said.

Wind and solar energy are expected to grow rapidly, while hydropower and modern bioenergy — including biofuels, biomass, biogas and bioenergy derived from other waste products — would remain the mainstays of Southeast Asia’s renewables portfolio.

