India will not join RCEP trade deal in blow to sprawling Asian pact

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with China's Premier Li Keqiang. (AFP)
Updated 04 November 2019
  • India dug in over concerns about market access, fearing its domestic industries would be hit hard if the country was flooded by cheap Made-in-China goods
BANGKOK: India said Monday it would not join a sprawling Asian trade pact, dealing a blow to the China-backed deal at the end of a Bangkok summit held against a backdrop of global growth fears.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was meant to account for 30 percent of global GDP and loop in half of the world’s people.
But India dug in over concerns about market access, fearing its domestic industries would be hit hard if the country was flooded by cheap Made-in-China goods.
“We have conveyed to the participating countries that we will not be joining the RCEP,” Vijay Thakur Singh, a senior diplomat in charge of East Asia for India’s foreign ministry, told reporters.
“Our decision was guided by the impact this agreement will have on the ordinary human beings of India and livelihood of people, including the poorest of the poor,” she said.
The 11th-hour pullout comes after days of late-running negotiations at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which closed Monday.
The meeting was dominated by trade issues — with RCEP front and center — backlit by the crippling US-China tariff war.
India’s decision is seen as a blow to the deal, which now includes all 10 ASEAN states plus China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand — notably excluding the United States.
The remaining members are aiming to sign it next year after reviewing an agreed draft text.
The news came after a full day of meetings at the summit, attended by the leaders of Japan, South Korea, and India, along with China’s premier.
Some leaders pushed back against protectionism amid fears Trump’s trade war with China could slow global growth to the lowest rate in a decade, according to an International Monetary Fund prediction.
“We need to protect the free-trade order... and bring the global economy back on track,” said South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.
The US-China spat has seen the two sides swap tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, though they have agreed to roll back some of the measures with a “first phase” deal that could be soon signed.
Notably absent from the Bangkok talks were any top US officials — Washington sent Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien in lieu of President Donald Trump.
That decision raised diplomatic eyebrows and appeared to prompt several Southeast Asian leaders to skip a meeting with US officials on Monday.
Just three leaders from the 10-member ASEAN bloc showed up to the session, along with a host of foreign ministers.
But O’Brien, Trump’s special envoy to ASEAN, shrugged off the apparent snub, describing “excellent conversations” with leaders.
“I was treated generously,” he told reporters.
O’Brien earlier read a letter from Trump inviting “the leaders of ASEAN to join me in the United States for a special summit” in the first three months of next year.
Trump attended the 2017 summit in Singapore and Vice President Mike Pence attended last year’s event in Manila.
But the Republican president could not come this year because he was busy with campaign events back home, a senior White House official said.
Trump’s administration is accused of retreating from Asia after he pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) — slated to be the world’s largest trade pact before the withdrawal.
The US leader has said he wants to pursue bilateral agreements over free trade accords to narrow trade gaps in the region — part of his “America First” clarion call.
Thailand handed over the ASEAN chair to Vietnam, where the RCEP deal could finally be signed, after years of gruelling negotiations.
A senior trade diplomat with knowledge of the negotiations said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not budge because he was under domestic pressure.
But the source held out the option that New Delhi could join at a “later date” even after it is signed — if outstanding issues are resolved.
China’s deputy foreign minister Le Yucheng echoed the view.
“Whenever India is ready, it is welcome to get on board,” he said before Delhi confirmed its pullout.
Analyst Deborah Elms said the deal shows a commitment to “stabilising trade in the region at a time of growing uncertainty.”
But “India will never get a better deal from the members than what they have already managed,” said Elms, director of the Asian Trade Center.

Topics: India China Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Traders hope for US-China trade deal and an improving economy

Updated 05 November 2019
Traders hope for US-China trade deal and an improving economy

  • “There is growing enthusiasm over a trade deal, as progress is being made in these talks”: economist
NEW YORK: Wall Street’s three main indexes opened at record highs on Monday, buoyed by hopes of a US-China trade deal and an improving domestic economy.

Washington and Beijing said on Friday they had made progress in defusing an economically damaging trade war, with US officials indicating that a deal could be signed this month.

Adding to the optimism, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday licenses for US companies to sell components to China’s Huawei Technologies Co. would come “very shortly” and that there was no reason a trade deal could not be on track to be signed this month.

“There is growing enthusiasm over a trade deal, as progress is being made in these talks,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“Investors are betting that some sort of a deal is on its way, not a whole deal but something that will at least avoid a recession. And markets can live with that,” he added. Trade sensitive chipmakers including Intel Corp, Micron Technology and Nvidia Corp. rose between 0.7 percent and 2 percent in premarket trading.

US-listed Chinese stocks such as online games and media provider NetEase Inc, Internet search provider Baidu Inc. and e-commerce firm JD.Com were also up between 1.6 percent and 3.6 percent.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq index hit record highs in the previous session after data showed US jobs growth slowed less than expected in October, easing concerns about the fallout of the trade war on domestic economy.

A robust third quarter earnings season has also added to an upbeat mood, with about 76 percent of the 356 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far beating profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

FASTFACT

US-listed Chinese stocks such as online games and media provider NetEase Inc, Internet search provider Baidu Inc. and e-commerce firm JD.Com were also up between 1.6 percent and 3.6 percent.

Companies such as Uber Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Walt Disney Co. and CVS Health Corp. are set to report results this week.

Fresh economic data is expected to show US factory orders falling 0.5 percent in September compared to a 0.1 percent drop in August.

Dow e-minis were up 178 points, or 0.65 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.25 points, or 0.63 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 65.25 points, or 0.8 percent.

Under Armor Inc. slid 14.6 percent as it lowered its full-year revenue forecast for a second straight time, a day after it confirmed a federal probe related to its accounting practices.

McDonald’s Corp. fell 1.7 percent after the fast-food giant dismissed CEO Steve Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy.

US-listed shares of Tesla rival Nio Inc. jumped 9.2 percent as it reported a 25 percent jump in vehicle deliveries in October. With nearly 363,000 shares traded before the bell, it was among the most actively-traded US stocks. 

Topics: US-China trade war

