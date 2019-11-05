You are here

National Bank of Bahrain makes offer to buy Bahrain Islamic Bank

National Bank of Bahrain is the second-biggest shareholder in the Islamic lender alongside the government. Above, the Manama bay in Bahrain. (AFP)
  • National Bank of Bahrain is the second-biggest shareholder in the Islamic lender alongside the government
DUBAI: National Bank of Bahrain, which has a 29 percent stake in Bahrain Islamic Bank, has made an offer to buy the rest of the Islamic lender in another sign of consolidation in the Gulf banking market.
The deal is subject to National Bank of Bahrain, the country’s biggest lender, acquiring a minimum 40.94 percent of the Islamic lender for either cash 0.117 Bahrain dinars or a share exchange ratio of 0.167 National Bank’s shares per Bahrain Islamic Bank share, the Islamic lender said in a filing to the exchange.
The price values the Islamic lender at 124 million dinars ($329 million).
National Bank of Bahrain is the second-biggest shareholder in the Islamic lender alongside the government.
The deal comes among a wave of mergers in the Middle East’s financial sector, as profit margins are challenged by lower government and consumer spending because of weak oil prices.
After the creation of First Abu Dhabi Bank in 2017 through a merger of Abu Dhabi’s biggest lenders, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, consolidation in the industry gathered pace, with big deals seen in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

India’s IndiGo and Qatar Airways to announce codeshare deal

  • Qatar has in the past shown interest in investing in IndiGo but the Indian airline has resisted.
  • IndiGo flies to 60 international destinations including Turkey, China, Vietnam, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia
NEW DELHI: India’s largest airline, IndiGo , and Qatar Airways will make a strategic business announcement on Thursday, which media reports said would involve a codeshare agreement.
Qatar has in the past shown interest in investing in IndiGo but the Indian airline has resisted.
“We are very interested in IndiGo ... We are talking to IndiGo of doing codeshare, joint flights but not yet an equity stake in the airline,” Qatar Airways chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, told Reuters in an interview in August.
Al Baker said they had talked to IndiGo but the airline was “not yet ready to take a foreign investor.” When it is ready, Qatar would be interested, he had said at the time.
Television news channels, citing other agencies, said on Tuesday Qatar Airways was not looking at a stake purchase in IndiGo.
Any deal, however, would come at a time when IndiGo’s two co-founders, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, have been embroiled in a dispute about corporate governance of the airline, sparking concern among investors it could have an impact on the airline’s valuation and strategy.
IndiGo, which has about 40 percent share of the domestic Indian market, is planning an aggressive push into more international destinations.
The airline’s chief executive, Ronojoy Dutta, and al Baker would “talk about the vision and future for both the airlines,” they said in the statement.
Last week, IndiGo placed a historic order for 300 Airbus A320neo family planes, including the newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320neo family called the A321XLR.
IndiGo flies to 60 international destinations including Turkey, China, Vietnam, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia, which it added this year.

