RIYADH: Saudi artificial intelligence company Humain and EY MENA are expanding their collaboration to develop what they describe as the Kingdom’s first AI-native business process outsourcing service.

The planned service will use Humain’s AI infrastructure and its agentic AI platform, while EY will contribute expertise across business functions and industries, as well as commercialization capabilities, according to a statement.

Financial terms, a commercial launch date and customer or revenue targets were not disclosed.

The partnership supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 push to develop a digital, knowledge-based economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

The Kingdom has identified the digital economy and advanced technologies as areas for growth, while the Public Investment Fund is using Humain to build capabilities across the AI value chain.

The companies said the service would combine intelligent agents, automation, advanced analytics and human expertise within integrated operating models. The aim is to apply AI across entire business processes rather than add individual tools to isolated tasks.

In a statement, Humain CEO Tareq Amin said: “AI is redefining what enterprises are capable of, not just how they operate.”

He added: “Together with EY, we are building a new operating model where intelligent agents, automation, and human expertise work as one, enabling organizations to move faster, make better decisions and create entirely new sources of value.”

Operating model

Under the arrangement, Humain will provide the underlying technologies, infrastructure and agentic AI ecosystem, while EY will support the development and commercialization of Humain’s solutions and contribute expertise across finance, audit, tax and advisory services.

The companies said the model was intended to reduce operational complexity and improve productivity while allowing organizations to continue using their existing technology investments.

Humain One is an enterprise AI platform designed to automate business operations and support custom applications and agentic workflows across functions including procurement, workforce management and compliance, according to Humain’s platform website.

Expanded collaboration

The latest agreement builds on a collaboration announced in November, when EY said it would explore integrating its AI solutions into Humain One.

That initial work covered recruitment and skills development; tax and zakat filings; accounting and internal audit; risk management and regulatory compliance; corporate development; and financial due diligence.

The platform is powered by ALLAM, an Arabic multimodal large language model. The companies said at the time that solutions developed through the collaboration would initially target Saudi public- and private-sector organizations, with the potential for wider international deployment.

Humain was launched by the Public Investment Fund in May 2025 to operate across the AI value chain, including data centers, AI infrastructure and cloud capabilities, advanced models and solutions.

The company forms part of PIF’s efforts to build domestic technology capabilities and develop Saudi Arabia’s digital economy.