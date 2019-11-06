You are here

  • Home
  • Attacker stabs 8 at popular Jordanian tourist site

Attacker stabs 8 at popular Jordanian tourist site

1 / 4
A tourist, who was injured in a stabbing, is rushed into King Hussein Medical Center in Amman, Jordan. (Reuters)
2 / 4
Royal Court chief Yousef Issawi, right, visits one of the victims of a knife attack in Jerash, Jordan on Wednesday. (AP)
3 / 4
Royal Court chief Yousef Issawi, right, visits one of the victims of a knife attack in Jerash, Jordan on Wednesday. (AP)
4 / 4
Jordanian officials say an attacker has stabbed a number of tourists and their tour guide at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan. (AP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Attacker stabs 8 at popular Jordanian tourist site

  • The attacker was identified as identified him as Mustafa Abu Tuameh, a 22-year-old from a Palestinian refugee camp
  • The incident in Jerash, one of the country’s most visited destinations, casts a shadow over the tourism industry
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

AMMAN: A young man from a Palestinian refugee camp on Wednesday stabbed eight people, including four foreign tourists and their tour guide, at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, security officials said.
The suspect’s family identified him as Mustafa Abu Tuameh. They said the 22-year-old was not a member of an organized militant group and believed he had acted alone. But they said he had recently become very religious, was very poor and apparently planned to die during his attack.




Royal Court chief Yousef Issawi, right, visits one of the victims of a knife attack in Jerash, Jordan on Wednesday. (AP)

“Today he told his mother that he has only 35 piasters (50 cents) and he was going out and might not come back,” said an uncle, Younis Abu Amrah.
The incident in Jerash, one of the country’s most visited destinations, threatened to cast a shadow over the vital tourism industry.
The wounded included three Mexican tourists and a Swiss woman, according to Jordan’s Public Security office. Along with the tour guide, three other Jordanians, including two security officers and a bus driver, were also hurt before the attacker was subdued and arrested.
The office said two people, a Mexican woman and a Jordanian security officer, were in serious condition and airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Amman, by helicopter. Jerash is roughly 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the capital.
Brent Pelkey, an American tourist who witnessed the stabbing, said the attack came out of nowhere on what appeared to be a normal day.
“I look ahead and I see a guy in a black suit running toward a group of tourists and he doesn’t look like he has the best of intentions,” Pelkey said. “Next thing I see is some tourists running around, some screaming, and the next thing I see is a few on the ground.”




 Royal Court chief Yousef Issawi, right, visits one of the victims of a knife attack in Jerash, Jordan on Wednesday. (AP)


He said he saw a woman bleeding “profusely” from the side of her body. He moved closer and said he saw three other people bleeding on the ground “and obviously in some pretty serious pain” and then another person who looked like a park worker or guide also down.
Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, said he called his Swiss counterpart and Mexico’s deputy foreign minister to tell them the kingdom was providing medical treatment to those “injured in the horrible stabbing crime.” He said he assured them that the investigation was underway.
Later Wednesday, Jordan’s health minister said all of the wounded were in stable condition, and none had life-threatening injuries.
Mexico’s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, tweeted: “The Jordanian government has supported us throughout this.”
Swiss authorities did not immediately comment.
Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins include a Roman amphitheater and a columned road.
In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. “It’s a dagger, it’s a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!“
One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.
The Jordanian army’s website Hala Akhbar identified the attacker as a resident of the nearby Jerash refugee camp who is in his early twenties. The camp, inhabited by Palestinians whose families left the Gaza Strip during the 1967 Mideast war, is one of the poorest areas of Jordan.
Abu Amrah, the suspect’s uncle, said his nephew changed very suddenly about two years ago.
“He was a normal person who was interested in looking good, so he would have a special haircut. All of the sudden he became religious in a very extreme way, and he would say this is forbidden in Islam and that is forbidden,” he said.
He said the family is very poor, with 10 children, and that his nephew had worked in a mill in the refugee camp. He said the family condemned his actions.
“If we knew he was going to do this, we would have broken his legs. This is unacceptable,” the uncle said. He said security forces ransacked the family’s house but found nothing.
“I don’t think he belonged to any terrorist group,” he said. “His sick mind led him to do this.”
Residents of the camp signed a letter denouncing what they called a “terrorist attack that was carried out by a coward.”
Jordan’s economy relies heavily on tourism, and Islamic militant groups and other attackers have in the past targeted tourist sites to embarrass the government or harm the valuable industry. The Jordanian tourism sector has enjoyed a strong rebound over the past two years.
In 2005, triple hotel attacks killed at least 23 people, while the following year a British tourist was killed when a gunman opened fire at Roman ruins in Amman.
More recently, a 2016 attack by the Daesh group killed 14 people, including a Canadian tourist.

Topics: Jordan

Related

Middle-East
Jordan, Israel reach deal to free 2 Jordanian detainees
Middle-East
Pay deal ends strike by UN Palestinian agency workers in Jordan

Pakistani PM hails Yemen’s power sharing deal with separatists

Updated 52 min 21 sec ago
SAIMA SHABIR & MUHAMMAD ISHTIAQ

Pakistani PM hails Yemen’s power sharing deal with separatists

  • Says ‘landmark Riyadh Agreement’ a result of initiative of Saudi leadership and support of United Arab Emirates
  • Calls it ‘a crucial and important step’ toward durable peace and security in Yemen
Updated 52 min 21 sec ago
SAIMA SHABIR & MUHAMMAD ISHTIAQ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed an agreement signed between the Yemen government and southern separatists to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen.

Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and Southern Transitional Council (STC) leader Aidarous Al-Zoubeidi signed the agreement in Riyadh on Tuesday. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, were present at the signing ceremony.

Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Yemen told reporters that the agreement would allow separatists and other southerners to join a new Yemeni cabinet and would place southern armed forces under the control of the Yemeni government.

“Pakistan welcomes the conclusion of the landmark Riyadh Agreement, as a result of the initiative taken by the Saudi leadership and support by UAE [United Arab Emirates] Government,” Khan said in a Twitter post. “We believe it is a crucial and important step forward toward a political solution and durable peace & security in Yemen.”

“This agreement will open, God willing, broader talks between Yemeni parties to reach a political solution and end the war,” Crown Prince Salman said in a televised signing ceremony in Riyadh.

US President Donald Trump praised the agreement on Twitter: “A very good start! Please all work hard to get a final deal.”

The deal calls for the formation of a new cabinet of no more than 24 ministers within 30 days that would have equal representation for northerners and southerners. STC would join any political talks to end the war.

Yemen’s ambassador to Pakistan, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, told Arab News on Wednesday that the people of Yemen hoped the Riyadh agreement would usher in a new phase of stability, security and development in the country.

“We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to efforts offered and made by Saudi leadership to patronize this agreement and make it a reality,” Alashabi said. “Yemeni leadership headed by President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and his government were very keen to make our Saudi brothers’ efforts successful.”

The ambassador said the agreement “empowers the role of state authorities and institutions, codifies equal rights for all Yemenis, renounces all types of discrimination and incorporates military groups outside the state into ministries of defense and interior.”

“It [agreement] will lead to unified and collective efforts to compel Iranian-backed Houthis to end the war, lay down their arms, withdraw their militias from Sana’a and cities they control,” the ambassador said. “They (Houthis) would re-engage in the Comprehensive National Dialogue toward a new federal Yemen for all Yemenis, including Houthis.”

Javed Malik, a former Pakistani ambassador who has served in the Gulf region, said as a part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the people and government of Pakistan had always welcomed all efforts to bring peace in the Muslim world.

“Pakistan will continue to support every effort that brings all stakeholders toward reaching a peaceful settlement and prays that this critical landmark leads to a peaceful settlement of the disputes in Yemen and prevent further loss of life,” Malik said.

Javed Hafeez, a former Pakistani diplomat and expert on Middle East affairs, called the agreement a very important development for Pakistan.

“Pakistan has always maintained that intra-Yemen reconciliation is a must for peace in that nation,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Special
Middle-East
Power-sharing agreement: A new page in the history of Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco joins World Bank ‘zero flaring’ initiative
FIFA asks Iraq to host World Cup, Asia Cup qualifiers elsewhere after protests
World Bank ready to support Lebanon, urges quick formation of new cabinet
Pakistani PM hails Yemen’s power sharing deal with separatists
Formula E event shows world what Saudi Arabia is capable of: GSA chairman Prince Abdulaziz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.