King Salman awards Singaporean president top Saudi honor

King Salman on Wednesday received Singaporean President of Halimah Yacob in Riyadh.

The monarch welcomed Yacob and her delegation to the Kingdom and, prior to talks, honored her with the award of the King Abdul Aziz necklace.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, ways of developing and strengthening them in various fields, and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Later, the king hosted a luncheon in honor of his guest.

The talks were attended by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Minister of State Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz, Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and Saudi Ambassador to Singapore Saad Al-Saleh.

A number of senior Singaporean officials also took part in the discussions.

Also on Wednesday, King Salman met the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Prof. Klaus Schwab.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the WEF and ways of developing them including the opening in the Saudi capital of a new technology center affiliated to the forum, the fifth in the world.