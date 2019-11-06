You are here

King Salman awards Singaporean president top Saudi honor

King Salman presents King Abdul Aziz necklace to the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob in Riyadh. (SPA)
SPA

SPA

King Salman on Wednesday received Singaporean President of Halimah Yacob in Riyadh.

The monarch welcomed Yacob and her delegation to the Kingdom and, prior to talks, honored her with the award of the King Abdul Aziz necklace.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, ways of developing and strengthening them in various fields, and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Later, the king hosted a luncheon in honor of his guest.

The talks were attended by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Minister of State Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz, Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and Saudi Ambassador to Singapore Saad Al-Saleh.

A number of senior Singaporean officials also took part in the discussions.

Also on Wednesday, King Salman met the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Prof. Klaus Schwab.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the WEF and ways of developing them including the opening in the Saudi capital of a new technology center affiliated to the forum, the fifth in the world.

Topics: Singapore President Halima Yacob King Salman

Fourth Industrial Revolution center to open in Riyadh

Arab News

  • Kingdom signs agreement with head of World Economic Forum to drive development of 21st-century technology
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday to establish a branch in the Kingdom of the WEF’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The center, the fifth in the world, places Saudi Arabia in the global Fourth Industrial Revolution network with countries such as the US, India, China and Japan.

The deal was signed by Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, and the WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab. The Saudi center will be managed by King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh, in cooperation with WEF. 

 The center, the fifth in the world, places KSA in the global Fourth Industrial Revolution network with countries such as the US, India, China and Japan.

Schwab created the Fourth Industrial Revolution concept in 2015, to encompass technologies that combine hardware, software and biology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and advances in communication and connectivity.

 “To use the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as AI and blockchain, and many others, for driving economic development and social progress, we need global cooperation,” he told Arab News on Wednesday.

“On the eve of its G20 presidency, we welcome the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia … to shape those technologies in a way that serves society.”

Topics: 4IR Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) World Economic Forum (WEF)

