RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of Islamic affairs, Dawah and guidance, Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, has received messages from 176 ministers, scholars, muftis and presidents of Islamic institutions in more than 70 countries, affirming their support for the Kingdom as it faces continuing attacks by the Houthis in Yemen, officials said.

The messages condemned the recent strikes, including those that killed at least 12 people and injured 309 when the Iran-backed militia targeted Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the weekend.

Some of those killed were pilgrims, including the Bangladeshi Islamic scholar Nasrullah Al-Badr, who was killed while on his way to perform Umrah in Makkah, wearing his pure white Ihram ceremonial clothing.

The messages said the Houthi attacks posed a threat to the security of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, and to the safety of civilians and travelers at airports, including Muslim pilgrims. They affirmed their support for all actions taken by Saudi authorities to protect the sovereignty of the Kingdom and its territory, ensure its security and stability, and uphold the sanctity of Muslim sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Houthi attacks displayed disregard for the sanctity of the blood and souls of human beings, they added, and represented a threat to the security and stability of the wider region. They called on Muslims to stand firm with Saudi Arabia in the face of the attacks, warning that efforts to undermine Saudi security endangered innocent lives and obstructed pilgrims in their efforts to perform their religious duties at the Two Holy Mosques.

Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and chairperson of the Council of Senior Scholars, described the attacks as “one of the greatest crimes that Allah the Almighty has pledged painful torment.”

He cited a saying by the Prophet Muhammad: “Whoever wishes bad upon the people of Al-Madinah, Allah will cause him to melt as salt melts in water.”

Throughout history, Al-Fawzan said, destruction has awaited “criminal” groups, such as the Houthis, that violate Muslim sanctities and the sacred house of God, referring specifically to the Kaaba in Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

“We ask Allah the Almighty to root out these criminals, and to preserve our country and the countries of Muslims,” he added in a statement.