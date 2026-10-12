RIYADH: The US embassy in Riyadh said on Monday that American citizens had been detained for filming recent events in Saudi Arabia, which has suffered a string of deadly attacks by the Houthi militia.

The US mission said “American citizens have been detained for taking photos of recent events,” without specifying how many were arrested. It noted that Saudi authorities have warned that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”

The embassy also said US government employees must obtain its authorization before using any airport in the Kingdom.

“US government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use any airport in Saudi Arabia,” the mission said in a statement. It also urged US citizens to “take extreme caution” if they choose to use Saudi airports.

Houthi strikes on airports have recently rocked Saudi Arabia, with at least 18 people killed in Riyadh airport — including 13 on Saturday — and hundreds wounded.

Two people were also killed in a strike on Abha International Airport on Tuesday.