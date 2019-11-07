You are here

Growing tourism to be a key topic of G20 Riyadh summit

SCTH Chairman Ahmad Al-Khateeb chairs the World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) ministerial summit at the World Travel Market event in London. (SPA)
SPA

  • Saudi Arabia to attract annual 100m visitors, says SCTH chief
SPA

riyadh: Tourism will be one of the key topics for discussion when Saudi Arabia hosts next year’s G20 summit in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s sector chief has revealed.

The country aims to attract 100 million visitors a year while creating 1 million new jobs by 2030, ministers at a world tourism conference heard.

Ahmad Al-Khateeb, chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), told a gathering of top travel officials in London that the global tourism sector had grown by 3.9 percent last year, with a staggering 319 million people working in the industry.

Chairing the World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) ministerial summit at the World Travel Market event being staged in the British capital, Al-Khateeb said the 2020 G20 gathering would focus on ways to sustain world growth in the sector.

NUMBER 319 MILLION

The global tourism sector had grown by 3.9 percent last year, with a staggering 319 million people working in the industry.

“We have ambitious targets and promising plans to invest in the tourism industry and we seek to reach 100 million visits per year to the Kingdom, and generate 1 million new jobs by 2030,” he said.

Al-Khateeb explained the methodology adopted by the Kingdom to develop tourism in a way that ensured the sustainability and protection of communities and rural areas.

He said most countries were aware of the magnitude of the environmental impact of tourism on their urban cities, and this had led them to look for alternative destinations.

The SCTH chief pointed out that more than 80 percent of the Kingdom’s population (34 million people) lived in urban areas and as a result the country was working on protecting and developing rural communities, socially and economically, by supporting a number of technical and creative solutions.

Al-Khateeb added that rural areas of Saudi Arabia were rich with tourist attractions and that the Kingdom boasted 10,000 historical and archaeological sites, many on the UNESCO World Heritage list such as AlUla and Al-Ahsa.

Riyadh has ‘open channel’ with Houthis: Saudi official

RIYADH: Riyadh has an “open channel” with Yemen’s Iran-backed militia with the goal of ending the country’s civil war, a Saudi official said Wednesday.

The comment comes after Saudi Arabia brokered a power-sharing agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and southern separatists, which observers say could pave the way for a wider peace deal.

“We have had an open channel with the Houthis since 2016. We are continuing these communications to support peace in Yemen,” a senior Saudi official told reporters. “We don’t close our doors with the Houthis.”

The official, who declined to be named, did not describe the nature of the communication.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis, who seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen in 2014.

Washington too is in talks with the Houthis, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said during a visit to Saudi Arabia in September.

Wednesday’s confirmation comes amid the slow implementation of a landmark ceasefire deal for the key aid port of Hodeida, which was agreed between the government and the militia in Sweden late last year.

“If the Houthis (are) serious to de-escalate and agree to come to the table, Saudi Arabia will support their demand and support all political parties to reach a political solution,” the Saudi official said.

