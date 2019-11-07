You are here

King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology and World Economic Forum sign cooperation agreement

The event was attended by Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of WEF, and Dr. Anas Faris Al-Faris, KACST’s president. (SPA)
RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) signed a cooperation agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to establish a world center for the fourth industrial revolution in the Kingdom. The center aims to enhance cooperation between various sectors to prepare for the necessary requirements, train Saudis so they become pioneers in the field and support the Kingdom’s economic and scientific fields.

This cooperation came on the sidelines of the dialogue session held on Wednesday at KACST’s Headquarters in Riyadh. It focused on launching projects that urge stakeholders in the governmental, private and business sectors, academia and civil society to design and pilot regulations that increase the benefits and limit the risks relevant to the fourth industrial revolution.

The event was attended by Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of WEF, and Dr. Anas Faris Al-Faris, KACST’s president. It discussed the role of the center in supporting the prospects of regional and international cooperation and the economies of Saudi Arabia and the Arab countries.

The new center seeks to be a global research and executive organization of the fourth industrial revolution that works with the Kingdom’s public and private sectors to develop and pilot practical policies for a flexible governance of some of the revolution’s scientific and technical achievements.

The center provides talented Saudis with training opportunities to raise a generation of pioneers through training and fellowship programs. It also allows the integration of qualified leaders into the network of the fourth industrial revolution centers.

This cooperation will allow the center to direct technical activities towards the Kingdom’s industrial sectors through its participation alongside government officials, corporate leaders, civil society and technical leaders to manage the revolution’s techniques.
 

  • The documents, dating back to the beginning of 1940, are owned by the Iraq National Library and Archive
  • The documents were seized by Saudi authoritiies inside the Kingdom from people illegally holding them
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), handed over historical documents to Iraq, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Rustom bin Maqbool Al-Kubaisi, deputy chairman of the national heritage sector at SCTH, handed over the documents to the ambassador of Iraq to the Kingdom, Dr. Kahtan Taha Khalaf, at Riyadh’s National Museum in the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center.
The seized documents were held by an Arab resident in the Kingdom who obtained them illegally and posted some of them online.
They contain 250 papers dating back to the beginning of 1940 and are owned by the Iraq National Library and Archive and related to the ruling family in that period.
The documents were seized inside the territory of the Kingdom with the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Public Prosecutor.
The handover of these documents implements the UNESCO’s Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, adopted in 1970.
This is the third time that the Kingdom has handed over cultural property to Iraq. It delivered artifacts in 2009-2010 in cooperation with its partners. The Kingdom is keen to preserve world heritage and implement international agreements in this regard.

 

