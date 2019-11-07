King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology and World Economic Forum sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) signed a cooperation agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to establish a world center for the fourth industrial revolution in the Kingdom. The center aims to enhance cooperation between various sectors to prepare for the necessary requirements, train Saudis so they become pioneers in the field and support the Kingdom’s economic and scientific fields.

This cooperation came on the sidelines of the dialogue session held on Wednesday at KACST’s Headquarters in Riyadh. It focused on launching projects that urge stakeholders in the governmental, private and business sectors, academia and civil society to design and pilot regulations that increase the benefits and limit the risks relevant to the fourth industrial revolution.

The event was attended by Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of WEF, and Dr. Anas Faris Al-Faris, KACST’s president. It discussed the role of the center in supporting the prospects of regional and international cooperation and the economies of Saudi Arabia and the Arab countries.

The new center seeks to be a global research and executive organization of the fourth industrial revolution that works with the Kingdom’s public and private sectors to develop and pilot practical policies for a flexible governance of some of the revolution’s scientific and technical achievements.

The center provides talented Saudis with training opportunities to raise a generation of pioneers through training and fellowship programs. It also allows the integration of qualified leaders into the network of the fourth industrial revolution centers.

This cooperation will allow the center to direct technical activities towards the Kingdom’s industrial sectors through its participation alongside government officials, corporate leaders, civil society and technical leaders to manage the revolution’s techniques.

