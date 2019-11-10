You are here

Hundreds of thousands evacuated as cyclone hits Bangladesh

Villagers holding umbrellas carry their belongings on their way to enter a relief centre as Cyclone Bulbul is approaching, in Bakkhali near Namkhana in Indian state of West Bengal on November 9, 2019. (AFP / Dibyangshu Sarkar)
  • Weather bureau warned that coastal districts could be inundated by storm surges of 1½-2 meters above normal tide
  • Cyclone Bulbul packed winds of up to 120 kph, but weakened when it started crossing Bangladesh’s southwestern coastal region
DHAKA: A strong cyclone made landfall early Sunday in Bangladesh, where hundreds of thousands of people have moved to shelters across the low-lying delta nation’s vast coastal region.
Packing winds of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 130 kph (80 mph), Cyclone Bulbul weakened when it started crossing Bangladesh’s southwestern coastal region, dumping incessant rains across the country. No casualties were reported immediately.
The weather office said the cyclone slammed ashore at Sagar Island in the southern part of India’s West Bengal state. Its path included the southwestern Khulna region, which has the world’s largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans, which straddles the Bangladesh-India border.
Up to 1.8 million people were expected to be evacuated by Saturday evening, said Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh’s junior disaster management minister. More than 5,000 shelters had been prepared.
The weather office said coastal districts were likely to be inundated by storm surges of 1½-2 meters (5-7 feet) above normal tide because of the impact of the cyclone.
Several ships from Bangladesh’s navy and coast guard were kept ready in parts of the region for an emergency response, the TV station Independent reported.
The storm is also expected to impact parts of northeastern India, where precautions were being taken.
Rahman said the government suspended weekend leave for government officials in 13 coastal districts.
On Saturday, volunteers used loudspeakers to ask people to move to shelters in Chittagong and other regions, according to the Disaster Management Ministry. In the Cox’s Bazar coastal district, tourists were alerted to stay in their hotels, while a few hundred visitors were stuck on Saint Martins Island.
Authorities suspended all activities in the country’s main seaports, including in Chittagong, which handles almost 80% of Bangladesh’s exports and imports. All vessels and fishing boats were told to stop operating.
Local authorities ordered school buildings and mosques to be used as shelters in addition to dedicated cyclone shelters — raised concrete buildings that have been built over the past decades.
Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, has a history of violent cyclones. But disaster preparedness programs in recent decades have upgraded the country’s capacity to deal with natural disasters, resulting in fewer casualties.

  • Greece is not the only European country to operate such a scheme
  • Experts say the Chinese no longer regard Greece merely as a foot in the door to the EU’s free-travel Schengen zone
ATHENS: Chinese investor Jiang Rungong, who moved to Greece three years ago, says he and his family could not be happier in their new home on the Athens coast.

“We chose Greece because of its cultural heritage, its history, the democracy, the freedom. We really like its atmosphere,” Jiang says.

“Since we got the visa, we’ve traveled to many European countries. And every time we come back to Greece, the moment we set foot in the airport, we feel like it’s home.”

The 52-year-old from Shanghai, his wife and son took advantage of Greece’s so-called Golden Visa scheme to come and live in Europe.

His 18-year-old son, Jiang Semniao, managed to learn Greek in just two years. He is attending a Greek public school and dreams of becoming a Greek citizen.

Under the arrangement, non-EU citizens are given a five-year residence permit in return for investing at least 250,000 euros ($275,000) in Greek real estate.

Greece is not the only European country to operate such a scheme.

Other crisis-hit EU members such as Portugal, Cyprus and Spain have been offering similar incentives for years.

Following Greece’s decade-long recession, real estate prices remained at rock bottom for a long time, even if they have since started to rise again recently.

So far the program seems to be working: the number of residence permits issued to non-EU citizens was up by 46 percent last year.
And some 5,300 permits have been issued since the scheme’s launch in 2013, more than 3,400 to Chinese buyers, official data show.

China and Greece have been building progressively closer trade and investment ties for more than a decade, ever since two main container terminals at the port of Piraeus were sold to Chinese shipping giant Cosco in 2008.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has just returned from a four-day visit to Shanghai, and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Athens for a reciprocal three-day trip on Sunday.

Experts say the Chinese no longer regard Greece merely as a foot in the door to the EU’s free-travel Schengen zone, but actually enjoy life in their new home.

“They like to stay in Athens and the suburbs, forming little Chinatowns. They are buying blocks of flats, where all the owners are Chinese,” said Anny Avgouli, migration policy manager for a law firm, Dedes, that has a special department for golden visas specifically for Chinese customers.

But for some, the long wait time can be off-putting.

“When you tell a client that a year might be needed just to submit the request... it is like you are showing him the exit,” says Dedes law investment manager Dorina Cobzaru.

Applications are also being held up because they are processed in the same department that handles the asylum requests of tens of thousands of migrants.

And already, a huge backlog has built up.

To cut red tape and make investment easier, the newly elected conservative government approved a bill in late October that would allow would-be investors to get round China’s strict capital controls.

This is done by using multiple bank terminal transactions to transfer the requisite sum of $250,000.

Greek development minister Adonis Georgiadis, who recently visited China, said the Bank of Greece had concluded that “the use of bank terminals does not violate Greek or European law. If it is violating the Chinese law, this is a matter for China.”

Closer to home, however, Brussels is worried about such golden visa schemes.

In a report earlier this year, the European Commission singled out Cyprus, Bulgaria and Malta, complaining that wealthy candidates for residency or citizenship do not face adequate security and background checks.

Nevertheless, Greece is desperately seeking to attract foreign investors and says it cannot afford to lose the valuable income.

According to the Bank of Greece, the scheme appears to be stimulating the country’s previously sluggish housing market.

The central bank estimates it attracted 469 million euros in Chinese capital in 2018 and as much as 443 million euros in the first half of this year alone, compared with only 77 million euros in 2017.

And Chinese investors have plowed more than one billion euros in total into Greek property since the program was launched, the data showed.

Real estate is just one aspect of the closer cooperation between Athens and Beijing since Greece’s economic crisis, which saw it lose around a quarter of its gross domestic product.

Cosco acquired Piraeus’ two main container terminals for 35 years. And in 2016, it also took over the Piraeus port authority — and the third remaining container terminal — until 2052.

Greece has also signed up to China’s new “Belt and Road” project, a $1 trillion global investment program aiming to forward Chinese goods to markets further afield.

