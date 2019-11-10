Dubai Mall flooded due to heavy rainfall

DUBAI: The massive Dubai Mall got soaked as heavy rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning battered the UAE on Sunday, with some areas of the Emirates heavily inundated by floods.

Videos and photos circulating on social media also showed roads being deluged by the unexpected rainfall and construction claddings in Abu Dhabi torn down by high winds.

WATCH: The massive Dubai Mall got soaked on Sunday as heavy rainfall hit the UAE.

Dubai Mall was particularly affected by the downpour, as one video shows, with some shops flooded and store staff trying desperate to keep their displayed items dry.

The Dubai Media Office, quoting an Emaar spokesperson, tweeted “Dubai Mall was affected by the heavy rainfall, causing leakages in limited areas. We are working to contain all leakages and the mall remains operational and open to the public. Mall staff are on the ground, ensuring the visitor experience remains unaffected.”

WATCH: Construction claddings in Abu Dhabi were torn down by high winds on Sunday.

The National Center of Meteorology has issued an advisory on Twitter late Sunday that noting that light to moderate rain could fall over Al-Ruwais and Jabel Dhanna (Al-Dhafrah Area) due to the agency’s continuing cloud seeding operations.

It earlier cautioned residents to stay away from the valleys and flooding water areas, the severe weather conditions picked up.