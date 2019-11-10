You are here

Dubai Mall flooded due to heavy rainfall

Dubai Mall was affected by the heavy rainfall, causing leakages in limited areas, but mall staff were ensuring the visitor experience remains unaffected, an Emaar spokesperson said. (Dubai Media Office Twitter)
Dubai Mall was affected by the heavy rainfall, causing leakages in limited areas, but mall staff were ensuring the visitor experience remains unaffected, an Emaar spokesperson said.

DUBAI: The massive Dubai Mall got soaked as heavy rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning battered the UAE on Sunday, with some areas of the Emirates heavily inundated by floods.

Videos and photos circulating on social media also showed roads being deluged by the unexpected rainfall and construction claddings in Abu Dhabi torn down by high winds.

 

 

Dubai Mall was particularly affected by the downpour, as one video shows, with some shops flooded and store staff trying desperate to keep their displayed items dry.

The Dubai Media Office, quoting an Emaar spokesperson, tweeted “Dubai Mall was affected by the heavy rainfall, causing leakages in limited areas. We are working to contain all leakages and the mall remains operational and open to the public. Mall staff are on the ground, ensuring the visitor experience remains unaffected.”

 

 

The National Center of Meteorology has issued an advisory on Twitter late Sunday that noting that light to moderate rain could fall over Al-Ruwais and Jabel Dhanna (Al-Dhafrah Area) due to the agency’s continuing cloud seeding operations.

It earlier cautioned residents to stay away from the valleys and flooding water areas, the severe weather conditions picked up.

Topics: weather floods Dubai Abu Dhabi UAE

Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria

Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria

ANKARA: A car bomb in northern Syria killed at least eight civilians and wounded 20 others Sunday in a town near the border with Turkey, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.
The explosion struck a town south of the city of Tal Abyad, the ministry said. The city was captured last month by Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition forces from Kurdish-led fighters.
The ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack, accusing them of "massacring innocent civilians."
The attack came more than a week after a similar car bomb attack in central Tal Abyad killed 13 people.
Turkey invaded northeast Syria last month to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters near the border. The military offensive has since displaced around 200,000 people.
Ankara considers the Kurdish-led forces to be terrorists because of their links to Kurdish militants fighting inside Turkey.
The Kurdish groups have called in Syrian government forces to halt Turkey's advance.
Despite a shaky truce brokered by Russia, Syrian government forces have since clashed with Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters.
Syrian government troops fought for a second day with Turkish-led forces in an area between the towns of Tal-Tamr and Ras al-Ayn, according to a war monitor, Syria's state media and activists. At least four Syrian government soldiers were killed in the fighting Saturday.
A Turkish drone struck a village north of Tal-Tamr Sunday, Syria state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory reported intense clashes not far from Russian patrols.
Russia mediated a cease-fire whereby Syrian government forces deployed along parts of the border but also left Turkey in control of a stretch of land inside Syria.

Topics: Syria Turkey

