You are here

  • Home
  • China’s hottest investment: Overpriced sneakers

China’s hottest investment: Overpriced sneakers

The Shanghai branch of the central People’s Bank of China issued a warning last month about the financial risks of excessive sneaker speculation. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
AFP

China’s hottest investment: Overpriced sneakers

  • Enthusiasts worldwide have fueled an expanding bubble in high-priced sneakers, often limited-edition collaborations between big names in sportswear and fashion, rappers or athletes
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
AFP

SHANGHAI: Forget stocks, real estate, even cryptocurrencies — China’s hottest investment nowadays may be the Nike, Adidas, and Puma basketball shoes that “sneakerheads” like Hu Huaiyuan fight to get their hands on.

Enthusiasts worldwide have fueled an expanding bubble in high-priced sneakers, often limited-edition collaborations between big names in sportswear and fashion, rappers or athletes.

But in China the craze is at fever pitch, with devotees driving soaring trading volumes on online “sneaker exchange” platforms, prompting warnings from authorities about dangerous speculation as resale profits approach 5,000 percent.

“The sneaker market is no longer just a game for enthusiasts. Speculators are flocking into the business now,” said Hu, who traveled 300km to Shanghai for the chance to buy the latest Nike Air Jordans.

It is the 23-year-old’s lucky day.

After winning an online lottery for the right to even show up at a Nike store along with around 400 others vying for limited supplies, Hu secured the right to plonk down 1,299 yuan ($186) for a pair.

He plans to quickly “flip” them for double that on a bustling resale market. “If I was not so lucky today, it is possible I would not be able to afford the shoes on the secondary market,” Hu said.

The craze’s appeal owes to two main factors. NBA stars like Michael Jordan have been idolized for years in China, where basketball is arguably the most followed sport, and the associated streetwear culture finds a huge and growing market.

And with Chinese authorities limiting individual stock market price movements to contain volatility, sneakers are embraced by younger investors seeking quick profits in a commodity they can relate to.

“If selling overpriced sneakers proves so worthwhile, why not take it as a good source of income?” said Hu.

The phenomenon is spurring quick growth in Chinese sneaker-trading platforms like Poizon, whose annual volume is around 15 billion yuan, according to Chinese tech consultancy iiMedia Research.

That is more than triple the volume of StockX, a leading US platform.

Platforms like Poizon and Nice also have attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in investment from foreign and domestic venture capital, according to Chinese media reports.

The global market is taking notice. StockX rival GOAT launched an app-like mini-program on leading Chinese messaging platform WeChat in July. StockX executives say they also are crafting China plans.

The Shanghai branch of the central People’s Bank of China issued a warning last month about the financial risks of excessive sneaker speculation, and government-controlled media portray the phenomenon negatively.

According to data-mining company iiMedia research, China’s secondary market for sneakers has passed $1 billion this year and is one of the fastest-growing components of a $6 billion global market led by the US.

However, fear of government intervention has forced app-based platforms like Poizon and Nice to take various steps to cool excess speculation.

Related

Business & Economy
China factory prices falter while inflation soars
Business & Economy
Trump pushes back on reports US will remove China tariffs

Six Flags names chief of Qiddiya theme park project, outside Riyadh

Updated 34 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Six Flags names chief of Qiddiya theme park project, outside Riyadh

  • Machamer is a leading name in the entertainment industry
  • He has more than 25 years’ experience developing many of the world’s top-level theme parks in several countries
Updated 34 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Six Flags International, the world’s largest amusement park company, has named Brian Machamer as president of Saudi Arabia’s first Six Flags theme park, which will be built in Qiddiya, outside the capital Riyadh.

The appointment comes as Riyadh strengthens plans to become the Kingdom’s entertainment, sports and arts showpiece.

Machamer is a leading name in the entertainment industry and has more than 25 years’ experience developing many of the world’s top-level theme parks in countries such as Singapore, the UAE, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

 

World-class destination

Commenting on the move, David McKillips, president of Six Flags International, described the Qiddya theme park as “one of the most exciting entertainment projects in the world” and said Machamer’s experience will ensure the establishment of a world-class destination.

Machamer said: “This is a lifetime opportunity to collaborate in introducing the Six Flags brand to Saudi Arabia.” 

This is a lifetime opportunity to collaborate in introducing the Six Flags brand to Saudi Arabia. The Six Flags Qiddiya will change the region’s game rules for family entertainment.

Brian Machamer

He said that Six Flags Qiddiya “will change the region’s game rules for family entertainment.”

Machamer began his career with Universal Studios in Florida, where he worked for 10 years from 1990. As president of Six Flags Qiddiya, he will oversee all park-related operations, including strategic planning, budgeting and operations.

 

Entertainment

Six Flags Qiddiya will be unveiled as part of the first phase of the Qiddiya project. The 32 hectares park will include 28 games and landmark attractions in six areas of the project: The City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune and Grand Exposition.

The park will also feature rides, such as the Falcon’s Flight, and the world’s tallest, highest and fastest roller-coaster. It is expected to open officially in 2023.

Saudis spend $30 billion on tourism abroad every year. By providing new entertainment options for citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, this project aims to redirect some of the overseas tourism spending back into the Kingdom.

This supports Vision 2030’s objective to increase spending within the Kingdom on culture and entertainment activities, from about 3 percent of household income to 6 percent.

Topics: Qiddiya Six Flags International Brian Machamer Vision 2030

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Largest Six Flags theme park in the world to open in Qiddiya
Special
Saudi Arabia
Samsung joins Saudi Qiddiya project

Latest updates

MENA Effie Awards announces 2019 winners
IHCC strategic partners honored at annual ceremony
ANB, Ria partner to offer money transfer service
Malabar Gold opens new showroom in Pune
Bupa Arabia signs cooperation agreement with BIAC

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.