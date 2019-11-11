You are here

UBS fined $51 million by Hong Kong regulator for overcharging clients

The Securities and Futures Commission banned UBS in March from leading initial public offerings in Hong Kong for a year. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Hong Kong regulator’s investigation exposed ‘serious systemic internal control failures’ at the bank
  • In March, the Securities and Futures Commission banned UBS from leading initial public offerings in Hong Kong for a year
Reuters

HONG KONG: Swiss bank UBS was fined HK$400 million ($51.09 million) by Hong Kong’s securities regulator for overcharging up to 5,000 clients for nearly a decade, the watchdog said on Monday.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that an investigation found UBS had overcharged clients on ‘post-trade spread increases’ and charges in excess of standard disclosures and rates between 2008 and 2017.
THE SFC said the investigation exposed ‘serious systemic internal control failures’ at the bank. UBS had failed to disclose conflicts of interests and had overcharged some clients in ‘opaque’ trades, it said.
The overcharging affected 5000 Hong Kong managed client accounts in about 28,700 transactions, it said.
UBS has also agreed to repay the clients HK$200 million, the SFC said.
The regulator said the over-charging occurred in the bank’s wealth management division on bond and structured notes transactions.
UBS was found to have increased the spread charged after the execution of a trade without the clients’ knowledge, it said.
In the statement, the SFC said UBS was also found to have falsified some account statements which were issued to financial intermediaries who were authorized to trade for the clients to “conceal the overcharges.”
UBS said the issues were ‘self-reported’ to the SFC and the results found were against the bank’s standard practice.
“The relevant conduct predominantly relates to limit orders of certain debt securities and structured note transactions, which account for a very small percentage of the bank’s order processing system,” the bank said in a statement.
SFC chief executive Ashley Alder said while each “overcharge represented a fraction of each trade” the bank’s “misconduct involved decisions and a pervasive abuse of trust resulting in significant additional revenue for UBS to which it was not entitled.”
In March, the SFC banned UBS from leading initial public offerings in Hong Kong for a year after it found the bank, and some of its rivals, had failed to carry out sufficient due diligence on a number of deals.
UBS was fined HK$375 million while Morgan Stanley was fined HK$224 million, Merrill Lynch HK$128 million and Standard Chartered (StanChart) HK$59.7 million, all for failures when sponsoring, or leading, public market floats.

Brexit worries put brakes on UK economic growth

Reuters

  • Britain’s economy has lost momentum since the 2016 Brexit referendum, before which it typically grew more than 2 percent a year
  • Household spending, which has been much more than resilient business investment, rose by 0.4 percent on the quarter
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s economy grew at the slowest annual rate in nearly a decade in the three months to the end of September, as a global slowdown and Brexit worries hit business investment and manufacturing.
Year-on-year gross domestic product growth slowed to 1.0 percent from 1.3 percent in the second quarter, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said, its lowest since the first three months of 2010 and just below economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll of 1.1 percent.
The slowdown reflected a smaller-than-expected rebound in quarterly GDP growth after a contraction in the second quarter, when businesses faced an overhang of stocks of raw materials after Brexit was delayed from the end of March.
“Looking at the picture over the last year, growth slowed to its lowest rate in almost a decade,” an ONS spokesperson said.
During the third quarter, when Boris Johnson became prime minister, there were increasing concerns among businesses that Britain could have been heading for a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.
In the event, parliament forced Johnson to seek a delay and he has now called an early election for Dec. 12 in an attempt to win a large enough majority for his preferred Brexit deal before a new deadline of Jan. 31.
Gross domestic product expanded at a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in the third quarter of 2019, below the 0.4 percent reading expected by the Bank of England, as well as by private-sector economists.
Britain’s economy has lost momentum since the 2016 Brexit referendum, before which it typically grew more than 2 percent a year.
Last week the BoE nudged up its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent — largely because of its expectation of a bigger pick-up in the third quarter than it forecast before.
This would be the same growth rate as 2018 and the weakest since the financial crisis, while for 2020 the BoE expects a further slowdown to 1.3 percent.
On top of Brexit, businesses across Europe have been suffering spill-over from the US-China trade war.
Euro zone annual GDP growth slowed to 1.1 percent in the third quarter from 1.2 percent in the quarter before.
Monday’s data showed business investment held steady in the third quarter versus economists’ expectations for a 0.5 percent fall.
Household spending, which has been much more than resilient business investment, due to falling unemployment and rising wages, rose by 0.4 percent on the quarter while government spending increased by 0.3 percent.

