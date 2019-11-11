Amer Al-Hamoud has been the director of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts (SASCA) in Riyadh since January 2019.
He is also a member of the standing committee of the National Theater in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) since 2012.
In addition, Al-Hamoud is the CEO of Layali Media Productions since it was established in 1988 in Riyadh.
Al-Hamoud has also been a judge for some national competitions, including the Riyadh Youth Theater Competition in 2018 and the film competition at the Saudi Colors Festival in 2017.
He sat on other panels at regional competitions, such as at the Cairo Television Festival in Egypt in 2009 and the Sharjah Theater Festival in the UAE in 2007.
Between 2008 and 2012, Al-Hamoud served as a member of the advisory committee for the Theater of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts.
Al-Hamoud recently participated in a dialogue session at the Hakaya Misk platform that took place in Riyadh. He spoke about the direction process, from script to the screen.
During the session, the Initiatives Center at the Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation (Misk), represented by the Hakaya Misk initiative, announced its support for the young talents and creative minds of the Kingdom, and urged people with inspiring advertising ideas to submit them.
