Bangladesh train collision kills at least 16, toll could rise

Railway accidents in Bangladesh happen relatively frequently, many at unsupervised crossings, and also because of the poor condition of tracks. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 November 2019
Reuters

  • Most passengers were asleep at the time of the crash
  • Railway accidents in Bangladesh happen relatively frequently, many at unsupervised crossings, and also because of the poor condition of tracks
DHAKA: Rescuers in Bangladesh were struggling on Tuesday to pull passengers from mangled wreckage after a head-on collision of two trains killed at least 16 people and injured more than 40, officials said.

A train heading for the southern port city of Chittagong and one bound for Dhaka collided at around 3 a.m. (2100 GMT) in Brahmanbaria, about 100 kilometers east of the capital, crumpling three compartments of the southbound train.

“When I came out of the train, I saw dead bodies without heads, without legs, without hands,” Mohammad Muslim, 50, who was among the passengers, many of them asleep at the time, told Reuters by telephone.

“We were so close to death, but Allah saved us,” added Muslim, who was riding on the train headed for the port.

“Suddenly there was a big bang. I saw people were screaming,” one of those on the train going to Dhaka said in television footage.

Television broadcast images of doctors treating people for broken limbs and head injuries at hospitals.

“So far, 16 bodies have been recovered,” district official Hayat Ud Dowlah Khan told Reuters by telephone, warning that the toll could rise during the rescue effort by fire, police, border guard and army officials.

“More than 40 injured people have been admitted in hospitals,” Khan said, with some in critical condition.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock and sorrow at the injuries and loss of lives, urging officials and the public to provide support for the victims.

It was not immediately clear how the two trains came to be on the same track, and the government has ordered an investigation.

“One of the trains might have violated the signal, leading to the tragedy,” one police official, Shayamal Kanti Das, told reporters.

Railway accidents in Bangladesh happen relatively frequently, many at unsupervised crossings, and also because of the poor condition of tracks.

Topics: transport Bangladesh

Air quality sinks to ‘severe’ in haze-shrouded New Delhi

Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
AP

  • The air quality index reached about eight times the recommended maximum
  • The smoke from fields mixes with vehicle emissions and construction dust, making New Delhi the world’s most-polluted capital
NEW DELHI: A thick gray haze blanketed India’s capital on Tuesday, with authorities attempting to reduce the pollution by sprinkling water to settle dust and banning some construction.
The air quality index exceeded 400, considered “severe” and about eight times the recommended maximum, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board.
Buildings and monuments in New Delhi were largely obscured by the haze and residents complained of health effects.
“We can’t breathe properly. My eyes are burning,” said Urmila Devi, who lives in Ghaziabad, one of the capital’s most polluted areas.
Favorable winds had briefly halved the level of pollutants, but winds blowing from the northwest carried air-borne particles from burning crops in Punjab and Haryana states to New Delhi, leading again to high levels of pollution, according to the government’s air quality monitoring system, SAFAR.
Air pollution in northern India peaks in the winter due to smoke from agricultural fires. Farmers say they are unfairly criticized and have no choice but to burn stubble to prepare their fields for the next crop.
The smoke from fields mixes with vehicle emissions and construction dust, making New Delhi the world’s most-polluted capital.
Rising pollution levels have also irked foreign visitors, with some saying they plan to cut short their trips because of health concerns.
“We are in the capital of India. The government should put more effort into tackling this problem,” said Rijil Odamvalappil of Abu Dhabi, who was visiting New Delhi with his wife.
Some residents say the pollution is so bad that it should be the most important issue for the government.
Pollution controls have been imposed, such as sprinkling water from high-rises and banning some construction to settle or avoid dust, but the capital’s poor air quality has continued amid calls for the government to do more to address the root causes.
Restrictions on private vehicles meant to reduce emissions were relaxed on Monday and Tuesday for the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.
Doctors in the city of 20 million people say many of their patients are complaining of ailments related to the filthy air they breathe.
New Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has made fervent appeals on Twitter and in newspaper advertisements for residents to help tackle the pollution problem.
India’s top court last week asked the city government, its neighboring states and the federal government to work together to improve air quality.
World Health Organization data released last year showed India had 10 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities.

Topics: environment Air pollution New Delhin India

