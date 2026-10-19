CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has formally joined the Arab Union of Administrative Judiciary as its 16th member after signing an accession document at the Egyptian State Council headquarters in Cairo, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The accession document was signed by Ali Alohaydib, chairman of the Saudi Board of Grievances and Administrative Judicial Council chairman, and Mahmoud Abu El-Dahab, president of the Arab Union of Administrative Judiciary and Egyptian State Council chairman.

The signing ceremony was attended by a high-level Saudi judicial delegation, Deputy Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Khalid Al-Shammari, and senior Egyptian State Council officials.

Alohaydib said the accession reflects the strong regional and international standing of Saudi Arabia's administrative judiciary and its continued judicial, institutional and digital development.

He said membership would help share the Board of Grievances' experience across the Arab world while expanding opportunities for the exchange of expertise, knowledge and judicial scholarship among institutions specializing in administrative justice.

The accession also demonstrates the Board of Grievances' commitment to strengthening judicial partnerships, sharing best practices and highlighting Saudi Arabia's experience in institutional and digital development, Alohaydib said.

He added that membership would enhance the presence of the Saudi administrative judiciary in Arab and international forums, while promoting its experience in digital transformation, the use of artificial intelligence and efforts to streamline judicial procedures.

According to SPA, the move is expected to create broader channels for cooperation among Arab administrative judicial bodies and facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices aimed at improving judicial work.

Alohaydib said joining the union marked another step in efforts to deepen Arab cooperation and expand the Saudi administrative judiciary's contribution to judicial and knowledge development.

He also expressed gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support of the Board of Grievances, saying it underpins the institution's achievements and strengthens its regional and international standing.

Earlier, Abu El-Dahab accompanied Alohaydib on a tour of the Egyptian State Council's historic headquarters at Princess Fawkia Palace. The two officials also exchanged commemorative shields to mark the occasion.

Before Saudi Arabia's accession, the union comprised 15 Arab judicial bodies specializing in administrative justice. SPA said the kingdom's membership would broaden partnership networks and establish lasting channels of cooperation among member institutions.