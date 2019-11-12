You are here

Oman, UAE praise Saudi Arabia for reaching a deal between Yemeni parties

Representatives of Yemen's government and southern separatists sign a Saudi-brokered deal to end a power struggle in the southern port of Aden, in Riyadh. (File/Reuters)
RIYADH: Oman welcomed on Tuesday Saudi Arabia’s efforts in bringing together the Yemeni government and southern separatists to sign a power sharing agreement. 
The two parties signed the Saudi-brokered deal in Riyadh last week to end a power struggle in the country’s south. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hailed the agreement as a step toward a wider political solution to the Yemen conflict.
Oman’s foreign ministry said it “hopes the agreement will pave the way for a comprehensive settlement in Yemen.”
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, visited Oman on Monday and met Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
The UAE Cabinet also welcomed on Tuesday the signing of the agreement and expressed confidence that it will establish a “new era of unified and effective work to meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people.”
“The Cabinet affirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia, through its leadership of the Arab Coalition, in order to stabilize Yemen and allow it to regain it role in the region,” the state WAM news agency reported.
The new arrangement calls for an equal number of ministries between the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The Kuwaiti Cabinet also welcomed the Riyadh Agreement on Monday and thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts.
Yemen’s government was forced to flee the capital Sanaa when Houthi militants and their allies seized the city in 2014. 
The government and the STC are part of a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthis, which also includes Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

500 visitors from 60 countries visit historic Jeddah

Visitors also attended a folkloric show including “Ardah” traditional dance, oboe and other artistic exhibitions, all performed by an artistic group. (Supplied)
JEDDAH: Five hundred guests from 60 countries today toured the Historic ​​Jeddah area. The guests had already attended the international conference “Sustainable Marine Development Towards 2030 and Beyond” organized this month by the Public Transport Authority (PTA) in cooperation with the International Maritime Organization.

The tour included Umrah in Makkah and a visit to Historic Jeddah in the presence of the Vice President of the PTA Fareed Al-Qahtani and the authority’s employees.

The tour started from “Bab El-Madinah” (the city’s gate) and ended with a visit to “Beit Nassif” (Nassif Mansion), during which the visitors were acquainted with the house’s architecture and interior designs, and dined in the traditional houses to experience the authentic Saudi Hijazi flavor.

Visitors were accompanied by Samir Qumsani, founder and chairman of the Saudi Tour Guides Association, and tour guide Sami Khiari. They were given a full explanation of the history of the city and its various historical epochs, including ancient methods of construction with excavated stones, and “Rawashin” artistic designs that characterize the Hijazi traditional houses in Jeddah.

Visitors also attended a folkloric show including “Ardah” traditional dance, oboe and other artistic exhibitions, all performed by an artistic group.

