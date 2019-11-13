You are here

  Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Athel, deputy governor of the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries

Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Athel, deputy governor of the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries

Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Athel
Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Athel, deputy governor of the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries

Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Athel has been the deputy governor of the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) since May 2019.
He was the secretary-general of the GAMI board of directors from November 2017 to October 2018 and was secretary-general and a member of the armaments contracts review committee at the Saudi Ministry of Defense, in Riyadh, between 2017 and 2019.
For more than four years, Al-Athel worked as a project director at both Saudi Arabian Military Industries and the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.
He has also been a board member at several institutions in Bahrain including Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., the Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., and Venture Capital Bank.
Al-Athel obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, in Dhahran, and a master’s degree from Smith School of Business at Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada.
On Monday, GAMI confirmed that the Kingdom will increase support for scientific research from its military budget to 4 percent during the next 10 years, in order to convey technology, weapons industry and military industries in general.
Talking to Arab News, Al-Athel said that the Kingdom had the world’s third-largest budget allocated to weapons, after the US and China, and was the largest importer of arms.

Saudi Cabinet condemns Iran for not cooperating with nuclear watchdog

King Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Cabinet condemns Iran for not cooperating with nuclear watchdog

  • Saudi Cabinet praised the signing of the Riyadh agreement between the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council
JEDDAH: The Cabinet on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and condemned Tehran for not cooperating with the IAEA  in providing it necessary information about its controversial nuclear program. The ministers urged Iran to cooperate with the international atomic watchdog.
King Salman briefed the Cabinet about his interactions with various head of states during the last week. The Cabinet praised the signing of the Riyadh agreement between the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council. The agreement is a major step forward in resolving the conflict in Yemen, said Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency. The Cabinet also authorized several officials and ministries to discuss deals in different sectors with their respective counterparts in friendly countries.

