‘Housefull 4’: Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar sinks in a senseless, sexist farce

The film stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar (center). (Supplied)
Updated 16 November 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Movie franchises often run out of steam and “Housefull 4,” directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Fox Star Studios, is yet another senseless 145 minutes of bizarre theatrics with over-performing, over-dressed men and women. Not just that, the film goes back to the once beaten-to-death subject in Indian cinema — reincarnation. Imagine a love story, or several love stories, having taken place in the north Indian kingdom of Sitamgarh in the 15th century and all of them ending in one unimaginable tragedy orchestrated by a revenge-seeking rogue. 

“Housefull 4” begins in present-day London. Harry (Akshay Kumar), Roy (Riteish Deshmukh) and Max (Bobby Deol) are getting ready to marry the daughters of a rich businessman. The boys are not in love with the girls, but the dowries they bring in the story that was written by Sajid Nadiadwala and Sara Bodinar. Harry, who has the same dream (or nightmare) every night soon realizes that the woman he is pretending to be in love with, Neha (Kriti Kharbanda), was meant to be his sister-in-law in the life he had centuries ago. The other two men also reincarnated are Roy (Rietesh Deshmukh) and Max (Bobby Deol) and their partners are played by Pooja (Pooja Hegde ) and Kriti (Kriti Sanon). The women look like identical triplets and I do not blame the reincarnated men who seem to have got thoroughly confused.

“Housefull 4” is silly to the core, with bird droppings on Harry (“call it luck,” someone quips) and other juvenile, slapstick jokes. But what is terribly worrisome is the sexist humor. The least that the writers could have done was to clean the script of such tastelessness. To top it all off, the extravagant sets influenced by the likes of “Game of Thrones” (with poor CGI) and the flamboyant costumes pull this Akshay Kumar-starrer into Arthur Conan Doyles’ Grimpen Mire of the famed Baskerville drama. But the point here is, why did Kumar, who has shown his acting caliber in recent times, choose to get into such a mindless venture? It beats me.

CHENNAI: With the #MeToo movement in full swing, “Charlie’s Angels” seems to fit in splendidly. Admittedly, the Angels have been around for over four decades. Their plots to rid the world of crime and conspiracies began in 1976 with an ABC television show that led to two feature films in 2000 and 2003 with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu playing the Angels. With the most angelic of expressions, they gave a hard time to law-breakers — punching and kicking their way to success. But a television reboot in 2011 of the franchise was ripped apart. So, it must have taken enormous guts for Elizabeth Banks to write, produce and act in the latest version, alongside Kristin Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

The Angels receive a tough assignment — neutralizing a device called Calisto, an environmentally friendly energy source that, in the wrong hands, could cause immense destruction. And when it is discovered that the gadget will be sold to a criminal, Sabina (Stewart), Jane (Balinska) and Elena (Scott) undertake the most perilous of missions.

In a way, the women’s exploits remind you of a James Bond thriller with unbelievable gadgets and car chases. And for all one knows, the Angels may strengthen the case for a female Bond.

But what is most interesting is that Banks refrains from turning her Angels into objects of titillation. Unlike the protagonists in the earlier editions of the franchise who wore revealing clothes and pretended to be ditzy to please their boyfriends (with Diaz famously dancing in skimpy outfits to distract the male gaze in the 2000 movie), Sabina, Jane and Elena do nothing of the sort.

With a budget of around $50 million, Banks has created a movie that will lend itself to several sequels, and shooting mostly in Turkey and Germany, she has also tried to capture an international audience by introducing a Turkish-Muslim character, Fatimah (Marie-Lou Sellem).

Gripping to the core and brilliantly photographed and edited, ultimately this is a movie that does little to objectify women, but also doesn’t force the viewer to think too hard. Easy entertainment for the world of today.

