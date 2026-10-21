DUBAI: American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix after-race concerts on Dec. 4, joining US singer-songwriter Alex Warren for the second night of the four-day music series.

The concert will take place at Etihad Park on Yas Island as part of the entertainment lineup for the season-ending race at Yas Marina Circuit.

Lopez, who made her music debut with the 1999 album “On the 6,” is known for hits including “If You Had My Love,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” “On the Floor” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

The multi-hyphenate star has also enjoyed a successful Hollywood career, appearing in films including “Selena,” “Maid in Manhattan” and “Hustlers.”

The after-race concert series kicks off on Dec. 3 with Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson, followed by Lopez and Warren on Dec. 4. Imagine Dragons will take the stage on Dec. 5, while The Chainsmokers and The Script will close out the festivities on race day, Dec. 6.

Access to the concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.