You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese police to boost security near banks amid unrest

Lebanese police to boost security near banks amid unrest

Protesters chant slogans as as they demonstrate outside Lebanon's central bank during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon November 11, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Lebanese police to boost security near banks amid unrest

  • The union began the strike on Tuesday over safety fears
  • George Al-Hajj said banks could re-open as early as Monday if the union agrees that the plan is satisfactory
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanese security forces will boost measures near the country’s banks that have been closed for more than a week over fears by employees for their safety amid nationwide unrest, police said Saturday.
Police said in a statement that there will be more patrols near banks and two policemen will be stationed outside every branch.
Lebanon’s financial troubles have worsened since mass protests began on Oct. 17 over a plunging economy, and snowballed into calls for the entire political elite to step down.
An Interior Ministry statement said police commander Maj. Gen. Imad Othman met with banking officials and they agreed to take the measure “in order to guarantee the work of this vital sector.”
Banks reopened Nov. 1 after a two-week closure because of the mass anti-government protests. But depositors have rushed to withdraw their money while lenders imposed varying capital controls, adding to the turmoil.
In some banks, customers insulted employees after they were told they cannot withdraw as much money as they want. The banks closed again on Nov. 9, and employees have been on strike since then.
Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. The small Arab country is one of the most heavily indebted countries in the world and was already dealing with a severe fiscal crisis before the protests began, one rooted in years of heavy borrowing and expensive patronage networks run by entrenched political parties.
The Lebanese pound is trading at up to 1,900 to the dollar on the black market, a devaluation of nearly 30% from the official rate that has been fixed since 1997.
Confidence in the Lebanese economy received another blow late Friday night when Standard & Poor’s downgraded the country’s credit ratings to 'CCC/C' from 'B-/B'.
The agency said the outlook for Lebanon is negative in what “reflects the risk to the sovereign's creditworthiness from rising financial and monetary pressures tied to widespread protests and the resignation of the government.”
Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned his government on Oct. 29, meeting a key demand of the protesters. Since then President Michel Aoun has failed to call for consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new premier, raising concerns that the formation of a new Cabinet could be delayed.
“Recent temporary but prolonged bank closures and unofficial foreign currency transfer restrictions raise questions about the sustainability of the exchange rate regime, further eroding confidence,” S&P warned.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon protests

Related

Business & Economy
S&P downgrades protest-hit Lebanon
Special
Middle-East
Medics protest economic crisis in Lebanon

Egypt to reduce subsidised staple food prices

Updated 16 November 2019
AFP

Egypt to reduce subsidised staple food prices

  • Nearly one in three Egyptians lives below the poverty line, according to official figures released in July
  • The supply ministry spokesman said the measures aimed to make goods available "in suitable quantities and prices"
Updated 16 November 2019
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt is to reduce the prices of subsidised food staples from next month, the supply ministry spokesman said Saturday, as the country's economy shows signs of recovery.
"Prices of cooking oil, sugar, rice and flour will be reduced starting the first of December," said spokesman Ahmed Kamal.
He said the measures aimed to make goods available "in suitable quantities and prices".
Last month, the government reinstated 1.8 million Egyptians to a food subsidy programme as instructed by President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi.
Also in October, fuel prices were cut by 25 piastres (0.015 US cents) a litre following several rounds of price hikes under a tough austerity programme that triggered popular discontent.
The measures came after rare and small-scale protests in September calling for El-Sisi's removal after an exiled Egyptian businessman accused the president and top military brass of corruption.
Harsh austerity measures introduced by El-Sisi's government since he took office in 2014 have hit poor and middle-class Egyptians.
Nearly one in three Egyptians lives below the poverty line, according to official figures released in July.
The tough reforms including subsidy cuts and a devaluation of the local currency were tied to a three-year $12-billion bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund secured in 2016.
The IMF loan was disbursed in full earlier this year, in a boost for the economy.
Egypt's economy was sent into a downward spiral by the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak and has also been hit by extremist attacks that damaged its vital tourism sector.
But the official statistics agency said inflation fell to its lowest level in nearly a decade last month, easing to 2.4 percent compared with 17.5 percent a year earlier.

Topics: Egypt food prices

Related

Middle-East
Egyptian woman fights unequal inheritance laws
Middle-East
UAE, Egypt plan $20 bln spending on social, economic projects

Latest updates

Al-Hilal players to arrive in Tokyo on Sunday for AFC Champions League final second leg
Sri Lanka sees record turnout in final fight for presidency
Saudi trade summit takes place in Riyadh
Egypt to reduce subsidised staple food prices
Court says ailing ex-PM Nawaz Sharif can leave Pakistan with no bond

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.