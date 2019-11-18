Riyadh Season extended to January 2020

JEDDAH: Due to high demand and the amazing turnout of Riyadh Season, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh announced the season will be extended to late January via Twitter on Monday.

He wrote: “We have reached 7,650,000 visitors in a month (for Riyadh Season). And under the Crown Prince’s directives, we’re extending the season until late January.”

He concluded the tweet by congratulating the public.

Riyadh Season is one of 11 Saudi Seasons that aim to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourism hub, as well as enhance the quality of life for the people of the Kingdom.

The season began on Oct. 11 and was scheduled to conclude on Dec. 15, before the announcement to be extended was made yesterday.

Combining 100 lavish events and more than 3,000 activities, the season covered over 12 different locations in Riyadh to attract people of all places.

Riyadh Season visitors got to experience major events that are taking place for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

With K-pop group BTS, international and Arabic artists, Michelin star chefs and sports events like WWE Crown Jewel and the Super Classico, Riyadh has been lit up like never before.