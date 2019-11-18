Riyadh Season extended to January 2020

You are here

Turki Al-Sheikh. (Twitter)
  • Riyadh Season visitors got to experience major events that are taking place for the first time in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Due to high demand and the amazing turnout of Riyadh Season, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh announced the season will be extended to late January via Twitter on Monday.

He wrote: “We have reached 7,650,000 visitors in a month (for Riyadh Season). And under the Crown Prince’s directives, we’re extending the season until late January.”

He concluded the tweet by congratulating the public.

Riyadh Season is one of 11 Saudi Seasons that aim to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourism hub, as well as enhance the quality of life for the people of the Kingdom.

The season began on Oct. 11 and was scheduled to conclude on Dec. 15, before the announcement to be extended was made yesterday.

Combining 100 lavish events and more than 3,000 activities, the season covered over 12 different locations in Riyadh to attract people of all places.

Riyadh Season visitors got to experience major events that are taking place for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

With K-pop group BTS, international and Arabic artists, Michelin star chefs and sports events like WWE Crown Jewel and the Super Classico, Riyadh has been lit up like never before.

 

Forty years ago this week, on Nov. 20, 1979, a group of militants did the unthinkable: They seized the Grand Mosque in Makkah, taking people hostage inside in a two-week standoff with Saudi forces.

Until recently, the crisis remained too painful for Saudis to examine fully for almost four decades. Now Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s leading English-language daily, is looking back at the event in a way that no publication in the Kingdom has done before: with a multimedia Deep Dive story online at arabnews.com/juhayman-40-years-on.

“The 1979 attack on Makkah’s  Grand Mosque halted major social development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, negatively affecting a progressing nation for generations to come,” said Rawan Radwan, the lead reporter on the project, who is based in Jeddah. “At Arab News, we delved deep into the matter to uncover the story of Juhayman, the terrorist who seized the holiest site and shook the Islamic world. It’s a story that for many years struck fear in the hearts of the Saudi people, yet has not been covered in such depth in local or international media — until now.”

Arab News launched its Deep Dive series earlier this year as an engaging new way to showcase its in-depth storytelling on key topics, enlivened by audio, video and animated graphics. Its first story was an in-depth account of the space mission by the first Arab astronaut, Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman; the siege of Makkah is another story from the Kingdom’s past that it chose to revisit.

Extensive research was conducted over two months in several cities, including Makkah itself, and involved teams in five of Arab News’ bureaus: Jeddah, Riyadh, Dubai, London and Beirut. The team interviewed key players such as Prince Turki Al-Faisal, then head of the General Intelligence Directorate, and re-created what happened in a series of interactive maps.

 

Juhayman: 40 years on
On the anniversary of the 1979 attack on Makkah's Grand Mosque, Arab News tells the full story of an unthinkable event that shocked the Islamic world and cast a shadow over Saudi society for decades
Enter
keywords

 

 

 

