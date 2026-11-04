RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Bahrain’s National Security Advisor Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Prince Mohammed and Sheikh Nasser reviewed the historic relations between their countries and topics of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sheikh Nasser also conveyed the greetings of King Hamad to King Salman and the crown prince.

In return, Prince Mohammed requested Sheikh Nasser to convey the greetings of the Saudi leadership to King Hamad.

Later, Sheikh Nasser was received by Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd.