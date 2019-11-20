King Salman attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Diriyah Gate project

Libyan twins in stable condition 5 days after Riyadh surgery

RIYADH: Libyan twins Ahmed and Mohammed are in a stable condition five days after surgery to separate them, said Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), and head of the medical and surgical team.

The twins underwent surgery last Thursday at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdul Aziz Medical City.

Ahmed is now able to breathe without respirators, and is scheduled to start being breastfed in the next two days. Mohammed’s respirators are expected to be removed in the next two or three days.

Al-Rabeeah said the twins still need constant monitoring and follow up from the intensive care unit for children.

He added that the medical team is constantly updating the twins’ parents on their medical condition. The parents are grateful for the attention that they and their children are getting, he said.