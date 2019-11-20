You are here

  King Salman attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Diriyah Gate project

King Salman attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Diriyah Gate project

Diriyah Gate Project will kick off at the beginning of 2020. (SPA)
King Salman attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Diriyah Gate project

DIRIYAH: King Salman on Wednesday sponsored the groundbreaking ceremony for the Diriyah Gate project aimed at restoring the historical area as a cultural heritage project, and reinstating it to its ancient past in the 18th century to become a local and international tourist destination due to its geography and ancient history.
Diriyah Gate Project will kick off at the beginning of 2020 and will be one of the biggest projects within the Kingdom’s plans, at a cost of more than SR64 billion ($17 billion).
The city is set to be a tourist destination with 20 new hotels, including two that will be built starting from January. “Samhan Nozol” will be a Saudi-led mud hotel in Najd style which will be completed with Saudi investors. The hotel’s theme will highlight the heritage and cultural experience.
The second hotel, which will break ground, is the brand “Aman Hotel” a famous luxury hotel operator around the world.
“Diriyah will have eight museums. We are planting a million tress in Wadi Hanifa. We will have a new 15,000 seat cultural performance center, sporting areas, all new souks. There is a walking path of 3.5 km overlooking the Wadi, several thousand residences and offices.” Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah gate told Arab News.
These transformations will turn Diriyah into a vivid futuristic city, merging old with new, while preserving heritage and renovating historical sites.
More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Diriyah

Libyan twins in stable condition 5 days after Riyadh surgery

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
SPA

Libyan twins in stable condition 5 days after Riyadh surgery

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Libyan twins Ahmed and Mohammed are in a stable condition five days after surgery to separate them, said Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), and head of the medical and surgical team.

The twins underwent surgery last Thursday at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdul Aziz Medical City.

Ahmed is now able to breathe without respirators, and is scheduled to start being breastfed in the next two days. Mohammed’s respirators are expected to be removed in the next two or three days.

Al-Rabeeah said the twins still need constant monitoring and follow up from the intensive care unit for children.

He added that the medical team is constantly updating the twins’ parents on their medical condition. The parents are grateful for the attention that they and their children are getting, he said.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Medical City conjoined twins King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital

