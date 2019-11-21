You are here

  Saudi Arabia delivers 'early warning' on preterm births

Saudi Arabia delivers ‘early warning’ on preterm births

Doctors celebrate World Prematurity Day in Jeddah. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

  • Cost of care, long-term health issues a challenge for hospitals, says expert
JEDDAH: Up to 60,000 babies are born prematurely every year in Saudi Arabia with hospitals in the Kingdom spending up to SR60,000 ($16,000) on individual treatment and specialized care, a leading pediatrician told Arab News.

Dr. Sawsan Hussein Daffa, consultant neonatologist and head of pediatrics department at the Aya Specialist Hospital, said that the Saudi Ministry of Health is working to ensure premature infants get the best medical help possible, in addition to assisting families, despite the high cost.

“Premature births can cost hospitals and insurance companies as much as SR100,000 ($26,667),” she said. “Services provided to care for premature babies can cost hospitals SR50,000-60,000 during the infant’s stay.”

Daffa was speaking after World Prematurity Day on Nov. 17.

Any child born before 36 weeks of the gestational age is called premature.

“The particularly small babies are placed in incubators for a period of time ranging from 30 to 60 days. This can cost government hospitals/insurance companies around SR60,000. Some others are placed there for longer periods and can even cost SR100,000,” she said.

However, the consultant said that up to 28 percent of premature babies die due to complications.

The Saudi Health Ministry’s website said that some preterm births are likely to have more health problems than babies born on time. “These may face long-term health problems affecting the brain, lungs, hearing or vision.”

“One of the most life-threatening problems is respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), which can cause babies to need extra oxygen and help with breathing. RDS occurs when there is not enough surfactant in the lungs. This substance, made by the lungs, keeps the airways open and helps babies breathe,” she said.

Daffa said that a baby with RDS is usually kept on a respiratory machine and receives surfactant.

“Premature babies are put in incubators until they are 1.8 to 2kg. This normally needs a month or two. Sometimes, they are placed there for three months depending on the weight of the premature child when they were born. The less they weigh, the more time they need to spend in the incubator,” she said.

Daffa said that World Prematurity Day was first celebrated 11 years ago in Italy when the families of premature infants gathered. “It has been celebrated yearly since then,” she said.

“It is an occasion during which physicians work on promoting awareness among families, especially pregnant women, to prevent preterm births. It is also a chance to spread awareness as to how to help premature babies avoid diseases.”

The consultant said that a premature baby grows differently from a full-term baby in their early years.

“These babies may start walking later than their peers. Sometimes complications can affect their brains and thus, they join school late, too,” she said. But she said that by the age of 10 their development was similar to that of other children.

The neonatologist advised parents of premature children to attend events to help their children avoid complications.

“Pregnant mothers should follow up with their doctors to detect problems early and find solutions. They should also follow a diet rich in proteins, folic acid and minerals,” she added. 

Daffa said a special vaccine given to premature babies could protect them against the respiratory syncytial virus, which normally hits premature infants from October to March.

According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization, more than 60 percent of preterm births occur in Africa and South Asia, but preterm birth is a global problem. In lower-income countries, on average 12 percent of babies are born too early compared with 9 percent in higher-income countries, the report said.

Within countries, poorer families are at higher risk, it added.

Saudi gamers seeking global recognition

Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The gaming community in the Kingdom is looking to gain recognition internationally and enrich the field of electronic sports (esports), which has only recently emerged in the country since the social and economic changes under the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan. 

“Gaming championships are just as important as any sports championships. Worldwide, it’s called electronic sports. In the Kingdom, they only call it video gaming,” 38-year-old Saudi insurance claims manager and gaming enthusiast Wajdi Kamal told Arab News.

He said Turki Al Sheikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority, recognized the global popularity of esports when he was president of the General Sports Authority. 

“There are Olympic teams in this field and big international championships taking place in this type of sport,” said Kamal.

“So he (Al Sheikh) thought, ‘why not create a team for this?’ Now Saudi Arabia is among the list of best gamers globally within just a few months.”

Kamal said Saudi gamers are reaching out to gaming communities worldwide. “We’ve learned from them, and some of us have surpassed the expectations and experiences of some gaming idols,” he added.

“These Saudi gamers watched them, followed them and learned everything from them, and in some matches they beat them, their teachers.”

The Saudi gaming community has expanded in the last couple of years, said Kamal, adding: “There are talents and skills we never knew existed.”

25-year-old Saudi digital artist Rosanne Basaad, who would like to take up a career in the gaming industry, told Arab News: “Video games have made me widely creative, and since I got into it I started working on concept art, character designs and creating my own adventures and stories. One of my goals is to share such skills and creations to work with the gaming industry.”

Basaad said: “I started playing video games from a young age when my mom introduced me to a game called ‘Crash Bandicoot’.”

She added: “I’ve always been extremely fascinated by how a world can be displayed on such a small device. I’d consider this one of my greatest hobbies, and would like it to grow into something more, and work with such a community.”

25-year-old Saudi computer engineering student Abdul Aziz Wahbi told Arab News: “My older brothers bought a SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) when I was 4 years old, and ever since I’ve been interested in gaming as a hobby.”

He said: “I’ve been buying almost every console released by Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft. I find gaming to be incredibly competitive and extremely fun, especially if I’m competing against my friends.”

Wahbi has made plans to start a YouTube channel about gaming, combined with his major. “This channel will target the Saudi gaming audience and introduce them to videos about how to make their gaming life easier by making their own accessories. My channel will also be including videos that target comic book fans, movie fans and cosplayers,” he added.

 

