KHARTOUM: Headed by Shalhoub Alshalhoub, director of public relations and media at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, a delegation from KSrelief met with Sudanese Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim in Khartoum recently.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in relief and humanitarian operations across Sudan and discussed joint efforts to address urgent healthcare needs and scale up humanitarian assistance.

Ibrahim commended KSrelief’s ongoing humanitarian efforts, praising its vital role in strengthening Sudan’s health sector and delivering essential aid to populations in need nationwide. SPA Khartoum