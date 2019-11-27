You are here

China inks deal for $2bn pine nuts from Kabul

Afghan women work on a Kabul rooftop preparing pine nuts. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 November 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

  • The price of pine nuts in Kabul has more than doubled over the past two years
KABUL: China has signed an agreement to purchase pine nuts worth $2 billion from Afghanistan, a major business move by Beijing which has been expanding its investment and trade efforts in the neighboring country, Afghan officials said on Tuesday.

Afghanistan exported 23,000 tons to China last year and — on the basis of a deal signed in Beijing last week — is expected to increase the amount to more than 62,000 in the next five years.

“This is an important step, it means we have found a foot in one of the world’s markets that is important and does trade in hundreds of billions dollars,” Jan Aqa Naveed, public affairs director of Afghanistan’s Chambers of Commerce, told Arab News.

“It is good for our economy, means we will have a flow of foreign currency, and it will boost the economy of farmers, growers and businessmen here,” he said.

Afghanistan will be also sending dry fruits worth $200 million during the same period, Akbar Rustami, a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, said.

The rise in exports of pine nuts has increased prices in Kabul’s markets. In 2017, one kilo sold for nearly $20 dollars but the same amount now commands $50.

High demand for the fruit in other parts of the world such as UAE and India has also prompted the ministry of agriculture to increase cultivation.

China is Afghanistan’s major foreign investor and has been engaged in multibillion-dollar projects for the extraction of copper and oil in the country.

Despite the long Afghan war, China sees the country as a bridge to the Indian sub-continent and Iran and plans to host an intra-Afghan dialogue for finding a peaceful settlement to the US-led conflict that has entered its 19th year.

Taj Mohammad Ahmadzada, an analyst, said that the signing of the agreements with China shows Bejing’s growing interest in Afghanistan, which has rich untapped minerals and resources.

Topics: China pine nuts Kabul

Lebanon minister warns health sector on dollar shortage

AFP

Lebanon minister warns health sector on dollar shortage

  • Dialysis filters, heart valves and respirator supplies have already started to run low
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health minister on Tuesday urged the central bank to release US dollars over a hard currency shortage limiting medical imports to the protest-hit country.

“The sector is under serious threat,” caretaker minister Jamal Jabak, who is close to Iran-backed movement Hezbollah, told a news conference.

“A hospital without medical supplies cannot operate.”

The Lebanese pound has been pegged to the greenback at about 1,500 for two decades and the currencies are used interchangeably in daily life.

But amid a deepening economic crisis, banks have gradually been reducing access to dollars in recent months, forcing importers to resort to money changers offering a higher exchange rate and sparking price hikes.

On the open market, the dollar has been selling for 2,000 pounds.

Jabak said that the central bank was ready to supply medical equipment importers with only half the dollars they need at the official rate.

He urged the banking institution to provide all necessary dollars at this rate to avoid hospitals raising their prices and patients footing the bill.

“We hope that all those concerned — especially the central bank governor — release these funds,” he said.

“I don’t think the Lebanese people, with everything they are going through, can put up with their medical bills being increased.”

Importers warned on Sunday that the country’s stock would only last weeks, as dialysis filters, heart valves and supplies for respirators had already started to run low.

Lebanon has been gripped since Oct. 17 by unprecedented anti-government protests over a wide variety of issues, including a crumbling economy. 

The government stepped down less than two weeks into the nationwide demonstrations, but a new cabinet has not been formed. Earlier this month, hospitals threatened to close to all but emergency patients for a day if the central bank did not release the key dollars for medical imports. Last month, before the protests, the central bank said it would facilitate access to dollars for importers of petroleum products, wheat and medicine.

A group representing companies in the private sector have called for a general strike on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon protests lebanon economy

