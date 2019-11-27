Saudi health ministry to launch medical conference 

You are here

The conference is an opportunity for the Kingdom to showcase its experience during the Hajj seasons, when more than 3 million pilgrims from around the world arrive. (AFP)
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health will hold the fourth International Conference for Mass Gatherings Medicine in Jeddah between Dec. 10 and 13.
The ministry said that the conference, which will be held under the title “Model Mass Gatherings Health Care,” aims to produce a global framework after reviewing the best practices and scientific developments in the field.
According to the ministry, the conference will have a wide participation of experts and scientists from over 30 countries as well as many international organizations and institutions.
The conference is an opportunity for the Kingdom to showcase its experience during the Hajj seasons, which is a unique experience in managing more than 3 million pilgrims from around the world. Saudi Arabia will also showcase the cultural, entertainment and political events it professionally and competently hosted.
The Kingdom is making efforts to boost its health care services, which is an important part of its Vision 2030 program.
In September, the Health Ministry announced regulatory changes to issuing licenses for private health facilities, including hospitals, medical complexes, support centers and laboratories.
The announcement came during the Global Health Exhibition 2019 in Riyadh.

