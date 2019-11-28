Saudi experts start work on Yemeni airport upgrade

You are here

The SDRPY team, headed by Ahmed Al-Medkhali, met with specialists to assess and study the extent of work required to upgrade the airport.
  Technical team visits Aden airport to study the extent of work required
ADEN: A team of Saudi technical experts on Tuesday visited Aden International Airport as part of a redevelopment initiative for the site.

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) team, headed by Ahmed Al-Medkhali, met with specialists to assess and study the extent of work required to upgrade the airport.

Al-Medkhali said an evaluation of the necessary technical and structural needs of the airport would include assessing buildings, facilities and the runway, in addition to inspecting lighting and runway equipment, existing navigation devices, and the arrival and departure lounges.

“We are here to assess the airport’s emergency requirements and reactivate it. We’re working to evaluate all requirements and needs, to study them, and recommend the necessary work to address those needs, as part of the work of the SDRPY to support the transport, airports and ports sector,” added Al-Medkhali.

The SDRPY recently completed the revamp of Al-Ghaida airport in Yemen’s Al-Mahra governorate and conducted successful air navigation systems tests and flight-testing procedures there in cooperation with internationally accredited companies.

The program helps to implement Yemeni airport safety plans by providing fully equipped ambulances and fire trucks fitted with the latest technology, in addition to ensuring compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) airport safety and firefighting requirements.

Separately, on Tuesday, SDRPY officials signed a number of contracts relating to a development project at the Baqah border post linking the Saada governorate to the Kingdom. The program was also behind the delivery of generators to the director of the post, Khalid Al-Omaisi, with the aim of improving its operational capabilities.

The SDRPY, supervised by Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, not only gives financial aid for development in Yemen but also provides educational training and resources.

The program was established almost a year ago to work alongside the Yemeni government to devise and implement development projects in all areas affecting the daily lives of the Yemeni people, to facilitate recovery, create job opportunities, provide basic services and support the economy.

Topics: Yemen

Saudi minister: Kingdom's judiciary unique, efficient

  In 2007, the judiciary was transformed into institutions instead of being linked to judges: Al-Samaani
RIYADH: The Saudi judiciary is unique and has proven its speed and efficiency, said Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, justice minister and president of the Supreme Judicial Council.
This, he added, is due to the Kingdom’s justice system deriving its authority from the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah, which determine the basic law of governance and all the country’s systems.
His comments came during a scientific lecture on the Saudi judiciary, in the presence of Dr. Ahmad Al-Ameri, rector of Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University.
Al-Samaani said the judiciary’s structural development started under Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdul Aziz. 
In 2007, the judiciary was transformed into institutions instead of being linked to judges, Al-Samaani added.
He said litigants have the right to have adjudicators who have had enough qualifications and training so that justice can be served.
“It’s also important for academia to be built on the goals and needs of work. Similarly, communication between universities and the justice department should be on the highest level in the area of research, training and qualifications, which makes universities and judicial authorities complement each other,” he added.
Al-Samaani said the principle of judicial independence, as stated in the basic law of governance, is extremely important. 
“Independence isn’t the judge’s right, it’s his duty,” he said, adding that many royal decrees emphasize judicial independence.

Topics: Saudi judiciary

