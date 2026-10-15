DUBAI: Mariah Carey is set to bring festive cheer to Abu Dhabi with a concert at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Dec. 12.

Titled “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime,” the show will have the five-time Grammy Award winner participate in the UAE capital’s festive entertainment calendar.

Carey, widely known as the “Queen of Christmas,” has become synonymous with the holiday season thanks to her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Originally released on her album “Merry Christmas,” the song has become a seasonal staple, returning to world charts every year.

Beyond her festive repertoire, the singer has built a career spanning more than three decades, with hits including “Hero,” “Fantasy” and “We Belong Together.” Known for her expansive vocal range and songwriting, Carey was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

The singer has performed in the UAE capital twice, in January 2024 and February 2026.

The Abu Dhabi concert is presented by Theory Eleven Entertainment in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the company behind several of the capital’s major leisure and entertainment destinations.