On Emirates’ glittering coast, pearl trade lives on

Pearling from traditional dhows is a popular cultural attraction for UAE visitors.
RAS AL-KHAIMAH: Before the discovery of oil transformed the Gulf into one of the world’s wealthiest regions, the fortunes of its people depended on pearling — a tradition that Abdullah Al-Suwaidi hopes to revive.

Many Emirati families can trace their ancestry to a time when they were involved in the pearl trade, which served as the foundation of their modern-day wealth.

Although diving for the treasures is no longer necessary in an era where they can be cultured, Al-Suwaidi said that after the death of his grandfather he felt “socially, culturally and historically” responsible for passing the knowledge on.

“I lived and grew up around my grandfather,” the 45-year-old said.

“He taught me a lot about pearl diving because of my stream of requests for more information and stories of adventure.”

Suwaidi Pearls is the only commercial pearl farm in the UAE, at a time of increasing awareness of cultural traditions, such as falconry and camel racing, and efforts to promote and preserve them.

Last month, Abu Dhabi authorities announced that the world’s oldest natural pearl had been discovered two years ago just off the capital at Marawah Island and would be displayed for the first time at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the local outpost of the famous Paris museum.

The 8,000-year-old pearl was hailed as proof that the objects have been traded along the coastline since Neolithic times.

“The fact that it is the oldest known pearl in the world is an important reminder of the antiquity of pearling and the deep connection that exists between the UAE people and the rich resources of the sea,” said Peter Magee, head of the Department of Culture and Tourism’s archaeology section.

“Pearling was a major economic activity through large periods of UAE history,” he said.

“From the 15th century onwards, the pearls from the waters of the UAE were prized possessions in Europe and throughout Asia.”

The pearl industry once underpinned the economy of the UAE, but the trade collapsed in the 1930s with the advent of Japanese cultured pearls and as global conflicts made them an unaffordable luxury.

Al-Suwaidi’s pearl farm lies off the coast of his hometown Al-Rams in the northern emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, situated against a backdrop of mangroves, with camels grazing near the waterline.

The oysters live in cages suspended from buoys that float close to the shore. After being “seeded,” some 60 percent will produce pearls, compared with just one in 100 among wild oysters.

But it is the same place where Al-Suwaidi as a young boy would accompany his grandfather to dive for the sea’s natural treasures and it is that tradition which captivates him to this day.

No one dives commercially for pearls anymore, but some people like Al-Suwaidi still do it out of love and to show tourists how it is done.

Aboard a traditional dhow, the same vessel that Arab pearl divers of the past would set sail in for months at a time, Al-Suwaidi changes from his traditional Emirati dress to an all-cotton black diving suit, or shamshool.

Feet first, he jumps into the water to demonstrate how his ancestors would pick up oysters off the seabed.

He sinks to the seafloor — weighed down by a rock attached to a rope — where he starts to gather oysters and place them in a basket hanging from his neck.

Once done, asfter about two minutes, he tugs at the rope, and his assistant pulls him to
the surface.

His tools are simple: A sea rock that hangs off his foot to weigh him down, a nose plug, and a basket.

The pearl industry once underpinned the economy of the UAE but the trade collapsed in the 1930s with the advent of Japanese cultured pearls and as global conflicts made them an unaffordable luxury.

“Cultured pearls were easier to produce and cheaper, thus devaluing the once-prized status of the UAE’s pearls,” Magee said.

Instead, the Gulf nations turned to the oil industry, which dominates their economies to this day.

While Al-Suwaidi does sell his pearls to local and international designers, he said that the venture is not merely aimed at making money.

A pearl’s value depends on its size, shape, color — white, cream, grey, yellow, blue, lavender — lustre, surface and nacre quality.

They can be sold for anywhere between 200 dirhams ($55) and 50,000 dirhams ($13,612), according to Al-Suwaidi.

Round pearls tend to be most valuable, but pear, oval and irregular shaped ones are also highly sought after.

Al-Suwaidi  hopes to keep the tradition alive by sharing pearling skills with the next generation of Emiratis, as well as the tourists who make the trek to his farm where he works alongside about 20 employees.

“When people come to the UAE, they want to see something they haven’t seen anywhere else. Pearling is a main (cultural) factor,” he said, adding that it also had a light environmental footprint.

“Look, we can enter calmly and we can leave calmly,” he said, indicating that pearling was possible without disturbing nearby grazing camels and flamingos that have migrated to the area.

Man City owners expand empire

MUMBAI: The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy 65 percent of Indian soccer team Mumbai City FC, expanding their global stable of clubs to eight in countries from China to Japan to the US.

The City Football Group (CFG) announced the deal just a day after it agreed to sell a stake to the US private equity firm Silver Lake for $500 million, making it the most valuable soccer group in the world with a $4.8 billion price tag.

While rivals such as Manchester United have focused on building their brand and global following based on one team, CFG has acquired clubs around the world and modelled them on the Manchester City style of play and off-field organization.

The strategy has helped to boost the exposure and popularity of the Premier League champions, whose fortunes have been transformed after decades in the doldrums thanks to an infusion of cash from Abu Dhabi since 2008.

Announcing the Mumbai City deal, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano said that the group had been looking for years at soccer in India and the Indian Super League (ISL), which is currently in its sixth season.

“Our goal is long term, we are here to stay,” he told a news conference in Mumbai. 

“We are not here to lose money, we will look to help the league generally improve so that everybody makes money, including us. It will take time, we are patient.”

Mumbai City FC’s home ground is the Mumbai Football Arena, which has a capacity of just 8,000 while the team is sitting in seventh place in the 10-team ISL after five games.

“We believe that this investment will deliver transformative benefits to Mumbai City FC, to City Football Group and to Indian Football as a whole,” CFG Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in the statement.

Reuters had reported earlier on Thursday that CFG, which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was likely to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai City.

Existing shareholders in the Mumbai club, including Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and chartered accountant Bimal Parekh, will control the remaining 35 percent stake.

Cricket-mad India is a massive underachiever as far as soccer is concerned and the country of 1.3 billion people has yet to make a single appearance at a World Cup final.

A number of European clubs have, however, set up academies on a franchise basis to get a foothold in a potentially huge market. Spain’s La Liga has invested in a network of training centers to keep an eye on emerging talent and to encourage sales of strips for teams such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Traditionally quite popular in Goa, Kerala and Kolkata, interest in soccer in India has grown over the past decade with the arrival of hundreds of artificial pitches in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, which have drawn in a young population previously focused chiefly on cricket.

“It is a great endorsement of the increasing appeal of Indian football and for all football fans in India,” Nita Ambani, founder chairperson of the ISL, said in the City Group statement.

English Premier League and European Champions League games now draw millions of viewers and are easily available on India’s big streaming networks for subscriptions of $7 to $13 a year.

The ISL is promoted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and TV network Star India, which is owned by Walt Disney.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council, soccer had a total of 498 million viewers in India in 2018 last year compared with 741 million for cricket.

Mumbai City has had Premier League veterans such as Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan as marquee players in the past. The first edition of the ISL was won by Atletico de Kolkata, which then counted Atletico Madrid as a co-owner. 

