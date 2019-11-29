You are here

  • Home
  • Job losses and pay cuts as Lebanon’s economy crumbles

Job losses and pay cuts as Lebanon’s economy crumbles

Lebanese protesters gather outside a Ministry of Finance department. Growth in Lebanon has been battered by years of stubborn political deadlock. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Job losses and pay cuts as Lebanon’s economy crumbles

  • After years of political turmoil, the Lebanese economy is in a sharp downturn, banks have restricted access to dollars while prices have risen
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Weeks into a protest movement partly driven by a collapsing economy, Lebanese interior architect Laeticia Nicolas was called in by her boss and told she was fired.

“There had been fewer and fewer projects for a year,” said the 28-year-old, who since Oct. 17 has taken part in anti-government protests sweeping the country.

“Before the revolution began, they warned us they would be paying just half our salaries in exchange for reducing working hours,” she said.

But as the protests gained momentum, he downsized his team. Nicolas was informed of the bad news at the end of the month when she received her salary.

“It’s not because of the revolution, but it may well have accelerated things,” she said.

After years of political turmoil, the Lebanese economy is in a sharp downturn, banks have restricted access to dollars while prices have risen.

Amid the crisis, thousands of Lebanese say their jobs are at risk.

Activists have denounced what they call illegal lay-offs and urged the labour ministry to intervene.

Some people, like Nicolas, have lost their jobs altogether, while others have been told to work part-time for a fraction of their original salary.

Economic growth in Lebanon has been battered by repeated political deadlock in recent years, compounded by the eight-year war in neighbouring Syria.

Successive cabinets have failed to implement desperately needed reforms to redress a floundering economy heavily reliant on tourism and services.

The World Bank projected negative growth of 0.2 percent in Lebanon for 2019, but now warns the recession could be even worse.

It has urged that a new cabinet be swiftly formed, after the government stepped down less than two weeks into the protests, to avoid more Lebanese becoming poor.

Around a third of Lebanese live in poverty, and that figure could soon rise to half, according to the World Bank.

Unemployment, already above 30 percent for young people, would also go up, it said.

A group of Lebanese banks and private businesses also warned of bleak times ahead.

“Thousands of companies are threatened with closure, and tens of thousands of employees and workers risk losing their jobs,” they said.

The union of restaurant and bar owners has said 265 establishments have closed already, and that figure could reach 465 by the end of the year.

In the month before the protests, banks began restricting access to dollars, sparking a greenback liquidity crisis.

Bilal Dandashli, who heads a small road safety equipment company he founded in the 1990s, said he was struggling. “We can no longer import supplies from abroad,” he said.

The Lebanese pound is pegged at around 1,500 pounds to the dollar, and both are used interchangeably in everyday transactions. But caps on dollar withdrawals have forced people to resort to moneychangers, sending the unofficial exchange rate soaring to more than 2,200.

To make matters worse, Dandashli said customers were also not paying their debts. “It’s like begging for our own money,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon economy

Related

Business & Economy
Lebanon minister warns health sector on dollar shortage
Special
Middle-East
Overnight clashes in Lebanon injure dozens as tensions rise

Bumper Indian monsoon sends wheat output soaring

Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Bumper Indian monsoon sends wheat output soaring

  • Govt could buy more wheat to support local prices
  • Wheat area, yield seen rising after ample rains
Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s wheat production could jump to a second consecutive annual record in 2020 as the wettest monsoon in 25 years is set to help farmers in expanding the area under the winter-sown crop while also boosting yields, industry officials said.

But that higher production would add to India’s already swelling inventories, potentially forcing the world’s second-biggest wheat producer to ramp up procurement of the grain from farmers and provide incentives for overseas sales to support local prices.

“The area under wheat and yields would rise due to good rainfall. We can certainly produce more than last year’s record production,” said Gyanendra Singh, director at the state-run Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research.

India grew 102.19 million tons of wheat in 2019.

The country received monsoon rains during the June-September season that were 10 percent above average and the rainfall continued during October and November, increasing soil moisture levels required for crop sowing.

Rainfall also lifted the water level in India’s key reservoirs to 86 percent of capacity compared with 61 percent a year ago and a 10-year average of 64 percent, according to government data.

Only one wheat crop is grown in India each year, with planting starting in late October and harvesting in March.

Farmers are inclined to expand the area under wheat as its prices are more stable than any other crop due to government buying, said Harish Galipelli, head of commodities and currencies at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities in Mumbai.

New Delhi sets minimum support prices (MSP) for nearly two dozen crops to set a benchmark, but state agencies mainly buy rice and wheat at those prices. For 2020, India has lifted the price at which it buys locally produced new-season wheat by 4.6 percent to 19,250 rupees ($268.22) a ton.

“After the hike in MSP, wheat planting has become more attractive for farmers,” Galipelli said.

For the time being, dealers say wheat exports from India next year would be difficult because of their comparatively high cost.

With the new MSP setting, export prices would be above $300 a ton on a free-on-board basis, while supplies from the competing countries are available below $250 a ton, said one Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

“India could easily produce more than 100 million tones, but could not export even 1 million tons unless government provides subsidy for exports,” the dealer said.

India exported 226,225 tons wheat in the 2018/19 fiscal year that ended on March 31, compared to a record 6.5 million tons in 2012/13, according to government data.

Higher production and negligible exports could force the government to increase procurement from farmers to ensure prices stay at or above the MSP, said Galipelli at Inditrade.

Government wheat stocks stood at a record 37.4 million tons as of Nov. 1, up 13 percent from a year ago.

Topics: wheat India monsoon

Related

Special
World
Indian wheat aid to Afghanistan bypasses Pakistan
World
India’s monsoon set for delayed retreat

Latest updates

Job losses and pay cuts as Lebanon’s economy crumbles
Bumper Indian monsoon sends wheat output soaring
Renault-Nissan to reboot alliance
Al-Rajhi holds off Peterhansel to extend lead in Riyadh Rally
French protesters deliver a message to Amazon as sales backlash gathers pace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.