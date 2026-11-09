RIYADH: Qatar and Bahrain have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in land transport and supporting logistics services, as the two countries seek to improve regional connectivity.

Signed on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council transport and communications ministers in Bahrain, the MoU covers cooperation in road safety systems and regulations, the development of technical standards and specifications, and research into emerging trends in the sector.

It also aims to support an integrated and environmentally sustainable land transport system, Qatar News Agency reported.

The memorandum also provides for exploring options to develop rail and road links between the two countries and connect them with the GCC Railway Project.

Other areas of cooperation include public transport, metro and railway networks, and the use of artificial intelligence and smart technologies to improve transport services.

Common framework established

The bilateral deal comes as GCC states step up efforts to improve cross-border transport links.

On Nov. 8, member states signed a general agreement establishing a common framework for connecting their national railway networks through the GCC Railway Project, which is designed to facilitate the movement of passengers and goods.

The planned 1,768-km network connecting the six states in the council has reached 55.92 percent completion, according to the GCC Railways Authority’s latest progress data for 2026.

Full completion and operation are targeted for December 2030.

“Under the terms of the MoU, the scope of cooperation includes joint efforts to conduct trials and tests related to the outcomes of projects implemented within this framework, the exchange of visits by experts and official delegations, and collaborative research in the transport and logistics sectors,” QNA reported.

It added: “These initiatives are intended to foster the exchange of expertise, technical and practical knowledge, and support the development of the sector in both countries.”

It includes the exchange of technical specifications, standards, policies, legislation, regulatory frameworks, technical information and data.

Expertise exchange

Qatar’s Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani said the deal reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships in the transport sector, serving their mutual interests and supporting regional connectivity.

He also highlighted Qatar’s commitment to working with other GCC states on innovative solutions and modern technologies to develop a more efficient and sustainable regional transport system that supports mobility, trade and economic development.

Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said the MoU provides for exchanging expertise in public transport, metro and railway networks, and logistics services.

It also covers the use of artificial intelligence and smart, sustainable transport solutions to improve service quality and strengthen connectivity across regional transport networks.