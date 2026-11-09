JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Monday, gaining 89.8 points, or 0.9 percent, to close at 10,106.72

Trading activity totaled approximately 252.5 million shares worth more than SR4.27 billion ($1.14 billion), with 179 companies advancing and 80 declining.

The Nomu parallel market dropped 55.25 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 21,686.57, with 66 companies split evenly between gainers and decliners. Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 13.87 points, or 1.02 percent, to end the session at 1,375.19.

Market movers

Anaam International Holding Group topped the gainers, surging 9.95 percent to close at SR11.93.

Fitaihi Holding Group jumped 7.77 percent to end the day at SR2.08, while Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. climbed 7.44 percent to end the session at SR52.

On the losing side, Almunajem Foods Co. led the decliners, plunging 9.13 percent to SR49.98.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. fell 5.95 percent to close at SR49, while Alamar Foods Co. slipped 4.16 percent to SR44.28.

Corporate disclosures

Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Co., or Avalon Pharma, announced it has signed a SR60 million credit facility agreement with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, known as SIDF, to finance its working capital requirements, according to a bourse filing.

The company said that the two-year facility is secured against its fixed assets and land at its Avalon-2 facility and central warehouse, which are already pledged under an existing medium-term loan with SIDF.

The firm, whose share price decreased 2.97 percent to SR62.05, said it will also issue a promissory note for the funding amount.

Derayah Financial Co. announced its board of directors has approved the distribution of SR80.75 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the third quarter of 2026, according to a market release.

Derayah said that the dividend amounts to SR0.33 per share, representing 16.5 percent of the share’s nominal value. It added that the distribution, through the Securities Depository Center Co., or Edaa, will cover 244.7 million eligible shares.

The company, whose share price increased 1.87 percent to 20.15, noted that shareholders registered by the close of trading on Nov. 16 will be eligible for the dividends, which are scheduled for distribution on Nov. 25.

Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. announced it has been awarded a SR1.25 million contract by Al-Bukayriyah Governorate Municipality to maintain and operate its computer systems, according to a Tadawul statement.

The Nomu-listed company, whose share price remained unchanged at SR40, said that the VAT-inclusive contract extends for 36 months.