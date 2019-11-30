You are here

KSRelief provides shelter support for displaced in Yemen

KSRelief has launched a shelter assistance project for displaced people in the Amran and Joaf governorates of Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 30 November 2019
SPA

KSRelief provides shelter support for displaced in Yemen

  • The program seeks to improve the living conditions of the displaced families
Updated 30 November 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a shelter assistance project for displaced people in the Amran and Joaf governorates of Yemen, consisting of 800 blankets and 200 rugs, benefiting some 4,800 people.

The program, launched in cooperation with Al-Khair Group for Humanitarian Relief, seeks to improve the living conditions of the displaced families.

Meanwhile, the general medical clinics of KSRelief have recently provided medical services to 7,347 people lodged in Zaatari refugee camp in Amman.

This is part of the comprehensive medical care program provided by the center to Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Topics: KSRelief Yemen

Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

Updated 30 November 2019
SPA

Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

  • It includes a series of workshops and training sessions
Updated 30 November 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Initiatives Center at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz (Misk) announced the launching of the third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program to serve and support promising businesses in the MENA region as part of its efforts to support entrepreneurship.
Misk 500 is organized in partnership with “500 Startups,” an early-stage venture fund that includes the best capital firms to stimulate the emerging businesses sector and empower entrepreneurs.
The accelerator presents an integrated support program for entrepreneurs under the supervision of a group of international mentors and experts.
It includes a series of workshops and training sessions, during which experts will closely work with participants to identify the strong points and elements of success of their projects, develop them and strengthen them so they can overcome the difficulties and obstacles they might face in their early stages.
All projects participating in Misk 500 will receive SR187,000 ($50,000) as long as they meet the necessary conditions such as having a qualified team to manage the projects and having a product in technology or a related field ready to be introduced to the market.

Topics: MISK

