KSRelief provides shelter support for displaced in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a shelter assistance project for displaced people in the Amran and Joaf governorates of Yemen, consisting of 800 blankets and 200 rugs, benefiting some 4,800 people.

The program, launched in cooperation with Al-Khair Group for Humanitarian Relief, seeks to improve the living conditions of the displaced families.

Meanwhile, the general medical clinics of KSRelief have recently provided medical services to 7,347 people lodged in Zaatari refugee camp in Amman.

This is part of the comprehensive medical care program provided by the center to Syrian refugees in Jordan.