Saudi Hajj Ministry launches first ‘Mashair’ series

Sarhouda Stiti, an elderly Algerian woman, fulfilled her dream of performing Umrah for the first time this year. (Supplied)
Updated 30 November 2019
Arab News

  • Initial episodes of the program featured on Twitter
MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched the first season of “Mashair,” a series that conveys the feelings of the guests of Allah and their stories when arriving in Makkah to perform Hajj and Umrah.

Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Arfaj, general supervisor of the media center at the ministry, said that “Mashair” aims to highlight the efforts of Saudi Arabia and its citizens in serving the guests of Allah.

He added that “Mashair” is an expression of the efforts of the ministry in improving the quality of services provided to pilgrims and visitors in cooperation with partners and other governmental agencies.

The ministry began featuring the first episodes of the program on its official Twitter account, which featured Sarhouda Stiti, an Algerian lady who fulfilled her dream of performing Umrah for the first time this year.

Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

SPA

  • It includes a series of workshops and training sessions
RIYADH: The Initiatives Center at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz (Misk) announced the launching of the third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program to serve and support promising businesses in the MENA region as part of its efforts to support entrepreneurship.
Misk 500 is organized in partnership with “500 Startups,” an early-stage venture fund that includes the best capital firms to stimulate the emerging businesses sector and empower entrepreneurs.
The accelerator presents an integrated support program for entrepreneurs under the supervision of a group of international mentors and experts.
It includes a series of workshops and training sessions, during which experts will closely work with participants to identify the strong points and elements of success of their projects, develop them and strengthen them so they can overcome the difficulties and obstacles they might face in their early stages.
All projects participating in Misk 500 will receive SR187,000 ($50,000) as long as they meet the necessary conditions such as having a qualified team to manage the projects and having a product in technology or a related field ready to be introduced to the market.

