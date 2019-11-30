Saudi Hajj Ministry launches first ‘Mashair’ series

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched the first season of “Mashair,” a series that conveys the feelings of the guests of Allah and their stories when arriving in Makkah to perform Hajj and Umrah.

Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Arfaj, general supervisor of the media center at the ministry, said that “Mashair” aims to highlight the efforts of Saudi Arabia and its citizens in serving the guests of Allah.

He added that “Mashair” is an expression of the efforts of the ministry in improving the quality of services provided to pilgrims and visitors in cooperation with partners and other governmental agencies.

The ministry began featuring the first episodes of the program on its official Twitter account, which featured Sarhouda Stiti, an Algerian lady who fulfilled her dream of performing Umrah for the first time this year.