DUBAI: Saudi music entertainment company MDLBEAST has announced that this year’s edition of its Soundstorm festival in Riyadh will not take place as planned.

“We know we said we’d see you at Soundstorm this year, so this is not the update we wanted to share. With regret, this year’s Soundstorm will not take place as planned,” the organizers said in a statement on Instagram.

The festival had been set to return for its seventh edition on Dec. 3 to 4 at Banban Grounds in Riyadh, with tickets already on sale.

No reason was given for the decision.

“We will turn all our excitement and energy to the 2027 edition, and come back better and stronger,” the statement said.

Launched in 2019, Soundstorm has previously hosted artists including Bruno Mars, Post Malone, Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

The announcement follows the cancellation of the sixth Red Sea International Film Festival, which had been scheduled to take place in Jeddah from Dec. 3 to 12. The festival will return in late 2027.