Saudi ‘megacity’ turns up the heat with winter festival

JEDDAH: King Abdullah Economic City has launched its winter World of Moments Festival as part of a wide-ranging program aimed at developing tourism, entertainment and investment in the Saudi megacity.

The festival will run until Feb. 22, 2020.

A Beach Boulevard Zone and Marina Canal Zone will feature outdoor family sessions, shows, music and a range of activities.

The green spaces of Bay La Sun District will offer sports events for children, while the Arts Zone and the Lagoon Zone will host activities including camping, horseback riding on the beach and desert buggy adventures.

Information on events and bookings can be made via visit.kaec.net.

KAEC has encouraged entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized tourism and entertainment projects to take part in the festival, with several national companies providing support to ensure the festival’s success.