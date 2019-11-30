Saudi ‘megacity’ turns up the heat with winter festival

You are here

KAEC has encouraged entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized tourism and entertainment projects to take part in the festival. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • The festival will run until Feb. 22, 2020
JEDDAH: King Abdullah Economic City has launched its winter World of Moments Festival as part of a wide-ranging program aimed at developing tourism, entertainment and investment in the Saudi megacity.

The festival will run until Feb. 22, 2020.

A Beach Boulevard Zone and Marina Canal Zone will feature outdoor family sessions, shows, music and a range of activities.

The green spaces of Bay La Sun District will offer sports events for children, while the Arts Zone and the Lagoon Zone will host activities including camping, horseback riding on the beach and desert buggy adventures.

Information on events and bookings can be made via visit.kaec.net.  

KAEC has encouraged entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized tourism and entertainment projects to take part in the festival, with several national companies providing support to ensure the festival’s success.

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

SPA

Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

  • It includes a series of workshops and training sessions
RIYADH: The Initiatives Center at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz (Misk) announced the launching of the third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program to serve and support promising businesses in the MENA region as part of its efforts to support entrepreneurship.
Misk 500 is organized in partnership with “500 Startups,” an early-stage venture fund that includes the best capital firms to stimulate the emerging businesses sector and empower entrepreneurs.
The accelerator presents an integrated support program for entrepreneurs under the supervision of a group of international mentors and experts.
It includes a series of workshops and training sessions, during which experts will closely work with participants to identify the strong points and elements of success of their projects, develop them and strengthen them so they can overcome the difficulties and obstacles they might face in their early stages.
All projects participating in Misk 500 will receive SR187,000 ($50,000) as long as they meet the necessary conditions such as having a qualified team to manage the projects and having a product in technology or a related field ready to be introduced to the market.

Topics: MISK

