Experts discuss ways to modernize Saudi health care

KFSH organized a three-day research forum for finding effective ways to create a model health care system in Dammam. (Supplied)
Updated 01 December 2019
SPA

  • The forum recommended coordination between research centers and academic bodies to establish a platform
DAMMAM: Hackathon, the three-day research forum organized by the King Fahad Specialist Hospital (KFSH) in Dammam, called for finding effective ways to create a model health care system along modern lines.

Speakers at the forum also stressed the need to promote research activities to better understand the health care needs of the public.

Dr. Saad bin Saeed Al-Shahrani, director of research at the KFSH research center, and vice-president of the conference, said the recommendations included finding a mechanism for harmonizing work between field workers and researchers.

Speakers called for work to understand population health management and for a platform to collect and use data. Health experts pointed to the importance of establishing research projects aimed at identifying socioeconomic determinants of the health of individuals and communities, and to narrowing research to discover societal values and demographic differences affecting palliative care applications.

The forum recommended coordination between research centers and academic bodies to establish a platform.

Four Saudi artists show their work at traveling exhibition

Sarah Alsuhaimi

  • Unique global biennale has visited 43 cities in 23 countries, concluding in Riyadh
Four Saudi artists have been showcasing their work at a unique traveling biennale that has visited 43 cities in 23 countries, and concludes this week in Riyadh.

Fatima Al-Banawi, Sara Abu Abdallah, Faisal Samra and Ayman Zedani took part in the second BIENALSUR exhibition, which began in Buenos Aires in Argentina in May. Saudi Arabia is its only Middle East venue.

The traveling exhibition invites audiences to explore contemporary art that reflects their own lives, with the aim of encouraging intercultural dialogue and understanding.

"A Blink Of An Eye" by Fatima Al-Banawi. (Supplied)

Al-Banawi’s exhibit is a video installation called “A Blink Of An Eye,” a performance piece with five distinct stories. 

“When we separate ourselves from the screen of our phones, we think that these experiences only happen to these people, but not to us, and through the installation the viewer can interact with a story in a deeper way,” she told Arab News.

“When I work on storytelling, I am speaking in a universal language, and through Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia is addressing a universal language by using arts, culture, storytelling and filmmaking to speak to the local and the global society.”

Zedani’s work is also an installation, exploring how time is tangible. It consists of dyed liquid seeping through pottery cups, creating different patterns that act as a timepiece.

ALSO READ: BIENALSUR 2019 concluding its 2nd edition in Riyadh after traveling across 23 countries

