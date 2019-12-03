You are here

Saudi Public Investment Fund holds event to promote portfolio companies

The event brought together 75 companies and 200 individuals from PIF portfolio companies. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • The PIF Way aims to help businesses in supporting the development of an effective governance structure
RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) organized a Partners’ Forum on Monday as part of its efforts to support its portfolio companies as an active and engaged investor.

The event brought together 75 companies and 200 individuals from PIF portfolio companies working in a broad range of sectors.

Experts in digital disruption — including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data analytics — discussed future trends, and the risks and opportunities they create.

The forum also discussed the potential impact of technology on disparate industries across the PIF portfolio.

During the forum, the fund introduced and outlined the PIF Way — the mechanism by which it aims to support and drive value creation alongside its portfolio companies, building on the PIF’s independent governance and operational framework.

The PIF Way aims to help businesses in supporting the development of an effective governance structure, identifying and supporting new sources of growth and profitability, leveraging the fund’s infrastructure, and making the most of the advantages offered by the PIF’s extensive local and global network of companies, thought leaders, investors and government stakeholders.

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Startup of the Week: SPiN: Cycling one’s way to better health and lifestyle

Updated 20 min 21 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • SPiN was established in early 2019 by a 25-year-old Saudi business consultant Manie Al-Khaldi
SPiN is a startup company that offers public services through a rental bicycle shop. It aims to make cycling accessible and available. 

SPiN was established in early 2019 by a 25-year-old Saudi business consultant Manie Al-Khaldi. 

During his studies in San Francisco in 2013, he bought his first US-made hybrid bicycle, and since then his passion for cycling has only grown. 

Upon his return to the Kingdom, Al-Khaldi found likeminded people up for new adventures. “I found a lot of them. However, it was an individual effort, and it needed a form of institutional work.

“The initiative of getting people engaged in such an activity for a better and healthier lifestyle came to my mind, by offering bikes at all times to the community,” he told Arab News 

The Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh was chosen as SPiN’s prime location, based on two main factors: Safety and population. 

 “Because safety always comes first, we studied multiple locations in the city of Riyadh, such as Hanifa Valley, Riyadh Front, Ammariyah, and the Diplomatic Quarter. We found the latter to be the best in terms of the infrastructure, attractive parks and landscape, fabulous views and, most importantly, relatively low car speeds,” Al-Khaldi said.

SPiN is creating a strategic partnership, as they are still in discussions with governmental entities such as the General Sport Authority (GSA) and General Entertainment Authority.

It is a people-based initiative and has surveyed hundreds of people from different genders and backgrounds regarding bicycles.

 “Our survey includes multiple-choice questions, including the subject’s desired cycling destinations. About 49 percent chose the Diplomatic Quarter as a prime location due to its high security and great safety standards,” Al-Khaldi explained.

 “We believe that the area will be the gateway for living the Saudi dream. We will make it a benchmark for other cities,” he added

SPiN’s objectives are aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and its pillars. “We are looking forward to being one of the contributors to realizing it. Our objectives at SPiN are to promote a healthier lifestyle, diversify sports, and increase social engagement.”

As well as this, SPiN also aims to build on the twin pillars of economic solvency and national prestige. “We are projected to break even in the first 6 months of our launch. An ambitious nation is the third pillar (of Saudi Vision 2030), and we will contribute to it by hiring a local talented team,” Al-Khaldi said.

Quoting the president of the GSA, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, he added: “The most practiced sports in the Kingdom are walking, jogging, and cycling. At SPiN, we hope to provide the best service for one of the most practiced sports.”

 SPiN is working to launch its first location before the end of 2019, or by the start of 2020. It launched an Instagram account (@SPiN.sa) as an initial move to engage more with the Kingdom’s cycling community.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Startup of the Week

