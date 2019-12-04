You are here

Russia invites Saudi attorney general to attend top international economic forum

Russian Prosecutor General, Yury Chaika and Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General, Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib at the Saudi public prosecution headquarters in Riyadh. (AN Photo)
Yury Chaika received a gift from the Saudi public prosecution, a self-portrait of Chaika using Arabic calligraphy drawings. (AN Photo)
Lojien Ben Gassem

  • Yury Chaika asked Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab to participate in next year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
  • Al-Mua’jab said that coordination between both prosecutions had reached high levels in terms of joint action in fighting terrorism, corruption, and transnational organized crime
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Russia’s prosecutor general has issued a personal invitation to his Saudi counterpart to attend next year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

During a visit to the Kingdom, Yury Chaika asked Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab to participate in the annual high-profile gathering of business leaders in the Russian city in June 2020.

The invite came at a gift exchange ceremony between the countries held at the Saudi public prosecution headquarters in Riyadh during which Al-Mua’jab presented a self-portrait of Chaika drawn using Arabic calligraphy.

Chaika described his trip to Saudi Arabia as having been “successful and effective,” coming on the back of the signing last April of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi and Russian public prosecution departments aimed at combating organized crime, terrorism, and corruption, while working to protect human rights and legitimate freedoms.

“As part of this memorandum, we will exchange delegations and discuss the experience of the public prosecution in Russia and Saudi Arabia in various fields,” Chaika added. “One of the objectives of our visit is to see the experience of the work and activity of the public prosecution in the Kingdom.”

Al-Mua’jab said that coordination between both prosecutions had reached high levels in terms of joint action in fighting terrorism, corruption, and transnational organized crime.

Regarding judicial and parliamentary cases, Chaika said that there was a strong relationship between the two public prosecutions. “The memorandum offers exchange of experience and knowledge of our laws and legislations and the exchange of delegations, so we are working on this direction.”

Saudi international exhibition to showcase works of 27 Gulf artists

SPA

  • “From Inside” will be held in Diriyah
SPA

DIRIYAH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture is to stage an international art exhibition showcasing the works of 27 artists from the Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Titled “From Inside,” the expo will be held at the industrial area in Diriyah and opens next Sunday through to Dec. 26.

The Diriyah Season event will form part of the Quality of Life program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative aimed at enriching the creative scene and supporting Saudi contemporary artists by exhibiting their work before an international audience in a prestigious platform from inside the Kingdom.

The ministry is also looking to project Saudi artistic talent onto an international stage to help strengthen the position of the Kingdom, and Diriyah, as an international art destination.

“From Inside” will reflect the cultural developments taking place in the Kingdom and is part of the ministry’s comprehensive plan to transform Diriyah into a contemporary art area hosting works from all over the world.

The exhibition will include paintings, drawings, sculptures, videos and installation artworks raising questions about the relation between architecture, human behavior and the ways that human experiences and societal nature are shown in the development of civilization.

The event will also explore how feelings and emotions are influenced by architecture, construction methods and art.
 

