Russia invites Saudi attorney general to attend top international economic forum

RIYADH: Russia’s prosecutor general has issued a personal invitation to his Saudi counterpart to attend next year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

During a visit to the Kingdom, Yury Chaika asked Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab to participate in the annual high-profile gathering of business leaders in the Russian city in June 2020.

The invite came at a gift exchange ceremony between the countries held at the Saudi public prosecution headquarters in Riyadh during which Al-Mua’jab presented a self-portrait of Chaika drawn using Arabic calligraphy.

Chaika described his trip to Saudi Arabia as having been “successful and effective,” coming on the back of the signing last April of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi and Russian public prosecution departments aimed at combating organized crime, terrorism, and corruption, while working to protect human rights and legitimate freedoms.

“As part of this memorandum, we will exchange delegations and discuss the experience of the public prosecution in Russia and Saudi Arabia in various fields,” Chaika added. “One of the objectives of our visit is to see the experience of the work and activity of the public prosecution in the Kingdom.”

Al-Mua’jab said that coordination between both prosecutions had reached high levels in terms of joint action in fighting terrorism, corruption, and transnational organized crime.

Regarding judicial and parliamentary cases, Chaika said that there was a strong relationship between the two public prosecutions. “The memorandum offers exchange of experience and knowledge of our laws and legislations and the exchange of delegations, so we are working on this direction.”