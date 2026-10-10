COPENHAGEN: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Denmark Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Hadithi met with Susanne Hyldelund, state secretary for trade and investment at the Danish foreign ministry, in Copenhagen on Friday.

They reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, particularly in trade and investment, the Saudi Embassy stated on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Sweden Aseil Al-Shehail recently met Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard to discuss shared priorities and ways to strengthen dialogue and cooperation.