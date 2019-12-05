You are here

  • Home
  • $25.6 billion Saudi Aramco flotation smashes share sale world record

$25.6 billion Saudi Aramco flotation smashes share sale world record

Saudi Aramco has priced its initial public offering at SR32 ($8.53) per share. (Aramco)
Updated 12 sec ago
Frank Kane

$25.6 billion Saudi Aramco flotation smashes share sale world record

  • Initial offering values oil giant at $1.7 trillion — the same as Google and Amazon combined
  • The IPO will raise $25.6 billion beating Alibaba's record $25 billion listing in 2014
Updated 12 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The biggest share listing in history — the initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Saudi Aramco — will take place on the Tadawul stock exchange in the next 10 days after the world’s most profitable company announced the results of its offer for sale.

Aramco shares will be priced at the top of the range on offer — SR32 per share — after strong demand from Saudi and regional investors, who bid for nearly five times the number of shares on offer.

That values Aramco at $1.7 trillion, bigger than any other quoted company in the world, or roughly equivalent to the stock market value of Google and Amazon combined.

At that price, the IPO is the largest ever, though only 1.5 percent of Aramco is being sold. That portion is valued at $25.6 billion, more than the previous IPO record holder, the Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba, in 2014.

The IPO may even be increased to meet unsatisfied investor demand. Aramco has the option to issue a further 450 million shares under the terms of a “purchase option” agreed with the investment banks advising on the deal. The final size could be as much as $29.4 billion.

Two-thirds of the IPO has been taken up by institutions, and the rest by private investors in Saudi Arabia and other GCC states. It was 465 percent oversubscribed.

Aramco marketed the IPO only in the Arabian Gulf following a decision not to make “road show” trips to big Western financial centers. Advisers were confident there was sufficient demand in the Middle East, but the Saudi government has the option to sell further shares in the future to foreign investors or on a foreign stock exchange.

One Middle East financier for an Asian institution said: “So far so good for the Saudis. There may be some foreign and sovereign investors named in the next few days, which will be interesting.”

Trading in the shares will take place after legal and procedural requirements are completed on Dec. 12.

Topics: Aramco IPO Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Tadawul to limit Aramco index weighting with cap

A Jordan startup delivers eco-friendly alternative to dry cleaning

Updated 05 December 2019
MATT SMITH

A Jordan startup delivers eco-friendly alternative to dry cleaning

  • Products used by WashyWash are non-carcinogenic and environmentally neutral
  • Amman-based laundry service aims to relocate to a larger facility in mid-2020
Updated 05 December 2019
MATT SMITH

AMMAN: A persistent sinus problem prompted a Jordanian entrepreneur to launch an eco-friendly dry-cleaning service that could help end the widespread use of a dangerous chemical.

“Dry cleaning” is somewhat of a misnomer because it is not really dry. It is true that no water is involved in the process, but the main cleaning agent is perchloroethylene (PERC), a chemical that experts consider likely to cause cancer, as well as brain and nervous system damage.

Kamel Almani, 33, knew little of these dangers when he began suffering from sinus irritation while working as regional sales director at Eon Aligner, a medical equipment startup he co-founded.

The problem would disappear when he went on vacation, so he assumed it was stress related.

However, when Mazen Darwish, a chemical engineer, revealed he wanted to start an eco-laundry and warned about toxic chemicals used in conventional dry cleaning, Almani had an epiphany.

“He began to tell me how PERC affects the respiratory system, and I suddenly realized that it was the suits I wore for work — and which I would get dry cleaned — that were the cause of my sinus problems,” said Almani, co-founder of Amman-based WashyWash.

“That was the eureka moment. We immediately wanted to launch the business.”

WashyWash began operations in early 2018 with five staff, including the three co-founders: Almani, Darwish and Kayed Qunibi. The business now has 19 employees and became cash flow-positive in July this year.

“We’re very happy to achieve that in under two years,” Almani said.

The service uses EcoClean products that are certified as toxin-free, are biodegradable and cause no air, water or soil pollution.

Customers place orders through an app built in-house by the company’s technology team.

WashyWash collects customers’ dirty clothes, and cleans, irons and returns them. Services range from the standard wash-and-fold to specialized dry cleaning for garments and cleaning of carpets, curtains, duvets and leather goods.

“For wet cleaning, we use environmentally friendly detergents that are biodegradable, so the wastewater doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals,” Almani said.

For dry cleaning, WashyWash uses a modified hydrocarbon manufactured by Germany’s Seitz, whose product is non-carcinogenic and environmentally neutral.

A specialized company collects the waste and disposes of it safely.

The company has big ambitions, planning to expand its domestic operations and go international. Its Amman site can process about 1,000 items daily, but WashyWash will relocate to larger premises in mid-2020, which should treble its capacity.

“We’ve built a front-end app, a back-end system and a driver app along with a full facility management system. We plan to franchise that and have received interest from many countries,” Almani said.

“People visiting Amman used our service, loved it, and wanted an opportunity to launch in their countries.”

WashyWash has received financial backing from angel investors and is targeting major European cities initially.

“An eco-friendly, on-demand dry-cleaning app isn’t available worldwide, so good markets might be London, Paris or Frankfurt,” Almani said.

 

• The Middle East Exchange is one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives that was launched to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai in the field of humanitarian
and global development, to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region. The initiative offers the press a series of articles on issues affecting Arab societies.

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice entrepreneurs perchloroethylene (PERC) washywash

Related

Special photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entrepreneurs gear up for a high-tech future
Business & Economy
Entrepreneur says young should be taught to follow passions, not just jobs

Latest updates

Dr. Ahmed Al-Aqeel, Saudi Shoura Council member
Saudi, Chinese navies conclude military drills
Anger at Erdogan’s ‘sea grab’ in the Mediterranean
US military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says
Iraq revolution will be dramatized, written, read, and painted

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.