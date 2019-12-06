You are here

Indian police kill rape-murder suspects, sparking celebrations

A policeman walks past as people hold a candlelight vigil, in Bangalore, in support of sexual assault victims and against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. (AFP)
AFP

  • The men, who had been in custody for a week over the latest rape case to shock India, were shot during a re-enactment of the crime
  • Television images showed the shoeless bodies of the suspects still lying in an open field on Friday afternoon, with guns in the hands of two
SHADNAGAR, India: Indian police on Friday shot dead four gang-rape and murder suspects, prompting celebrations but also accusations that they were extrajudicial executions.
The men, who had been in custody for a week over the latest rape case to shock India, were shot in the early hours during a re-enactment of the crime organized by police in Shadnagar, outside the southern city of Hyderabad.
“The police brought the accused to the crime spot as part of the investigation. The accused then started attacking the police with stones and sticks and then snatched the weapons and started firing,” police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said.
“The police warned them and asked them to surrender but they continued to fire. Then we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter,” he told reporters at the scene, adding that the men had confessed to the crime during interrogation.
Television images showed the shoeless bodies of the suspects still lying in an open field on Friday afternoon, with guns in the hands of two of them.
The four men were accused of gang-raping and murdering a 27-year-old veterinary doctor before setting fire to her body underneath an isolated bridge late on November 27.
Like in the infamous 2012 rape and murder of a woman on a Delhi bus, the case sparked demonstrations and calls for swift and tough justice.
Shortly after their arrest hundreds of protesters also tried to storm the police station where they were held.
At one demonstration in Delhi, some women wielded swords while one lawmaker called for the men to be “lynched” and another for rapists to be castrated.
Police are often accused of using extrajudicial killings to bypass the legal process to cover-up botched investigations or to pacify public anger.
A huge backlog of cases in the slow Indian criminal justice means that many rape victims wait years for justice.
Several hundred people flocked to the scene of the men’s deaths on Friday, setting off firecrackers to celebrate and showering police with flower petals and hoisting them on their shoulders.
“I am happy the four accused have been killed in an encounter. This incident will set an example. I thank the police and media for their support,” the victim’s sister told a local television station.
Women distributed sweets and tied Hindu ritual threads on the wrists of policemen to thank them.
Further celebrations were held elsewhere in the country, including in the western state of Gujarat.
Many social media users, including politicians, celebrities and athletes hailed the Telangana state police.
“Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u,” top women’s badminton player Saina Nehwal tweeted, while fellow badminton star P.V. Sindhu wrote that “Justice has been served!“
Cricketer HarbHajjan Singh congratulated police and the state government for “showing this is how it is done(.) no one should dare doing something like this again in future.”
And Rajyavardhan Rathore, a former minister and current MP from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party wrote on Twitter: “Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil.”
But lawyer and activist Vrinda Grover told AFP the killings were “absolutely unacceptable.”
“Instead of investigation and prosecution the state is committing murders to distract the public and avoid accountability,” she said.
India’s former federal minister for women and child development, Maneka Gandhi termed the incident “dangerous.”
“They would have anyway got hanging for their heinous crime, but you can’t just pick up guns and kill people because you want to. Because law is tardy, you can’t kill people,” Gandhi told reporters.
“To appease public rage over state failures against sexual assault, Indian authorities commit another violation,” tweeted Meenakshi Ganguly from Human Rights Watch.
Amnesty International India said the “alleged extrajudicial execution” raised disturbing questions and called for an independent investigation.
“In a modern and rights-respecting society, using extrajudicial executions to offer justice to victims of rape is not only unconstitutional but circumvents the Indian legal system and sets a grossly wrong precedent,” it said in a statement.
Police said a postmortem was completed Friday of the four suspects’ bodies, PTI reported.
The state high court directed that a video of the procedure be delivered to a principal district judge and that the bodies be preserved until Monday evening, the newswire said.

Activists call for of ‘restoration of democracy’ in Kashmir

Updated 54 min 14 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Activists call for of ‘restoration of democracy’ in Kashmir

  • Claims of 40,000 people detained so far
  • Indian government maintains that situation in Kashmir is normal
Updated 54 min 14 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

DELHI: Four months after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, civil society activists from different parts of India called on Thursday for the “restoration of democracy” and an end to “human rights violations” in the territory.

In a special press conference in New Delhi, the activists narrated their recent experiences in Jammu and Kashmir and how their pro-democracy march from Jammu to Srinagar was foiled by authorities.

“More than 50 activists started the ‘restoration of democracy’ march from Jammu to Srinagar on Nov. 26, but police did not allow us to go beyond Jammu and created lots of hurdles,” said Sandeep Pandey, a prominent social activist, internationally recognized for his work for the empowerment of marginalized communities.

“There were people from all walks of life in the march and they really wanted to see the situation in the valley. But only five managed to reach Srinagar,” he said.

“What we saw in Srinagar was only suffering and silence by force. Contrary to the claims by the government in Delhi, there is no normalcy in the valley. Shops open only for a few hours, only teachers are attending school, children on the streets feel suffocated in the heavy presence of security forces and internet lockdown,” Pandey told Arab News.

Four months have passed since Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, was repealed.

On Aug. 5, in a sudden move, the Indian government annulled the special status of India’s only Muslim-dominated state and bifurcated the region into two centrally administered union territories (UT): Buddhist-dominated Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. A UT is a half-baked state where the elected government has limited authority and a New Delhi-appointed lieutenant governor enjoys overriding power.

The Indian government maintains the situation is normal.

On Nov. 20, Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament “there is no curfew in the valley and the situation in the region is normal.” Internet networks would be restored when the local authorities decide to so keeping security in mind as “there are activities by Pakistan in Kashmir region,” Shah said.

On Nov. 30, the minister told a group of businessmen in Mumbai that “the situation in the valley is normal and industrialists should visit the state to see the real situation there.”

Activists from Kashmir and Delhi, however, have not witnessed normalcy in the region.

Bilal Khan, the president of Jammu and Kashmir-based Haq Insaf Party, came all the way from Jammu to speak to the media in Delhi.

“There is no outlet to express oneself in Srinagar and Jammu. Kashmir has become a graveyard of democracy,” he said.

“The press is not allowed freedom and politicians are not given liberty to interact with the people and media,” Khan told the Delhi press conference and added that the situation in Jammu is as bad as in Srinagar.

“We cannot practice politics there also. This part of Kashmir has never seen such a huge presence of security forces as it is witnessing now.”

Jammu-based activist and president of Jammu and Kashmir Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity of the State, I.D. Khajuria, said that contrary to popular perception, people in Jammu were very unhappy about the abrogation of Article 370.

“They have lost 70 to 80 percent of their businesses because of the clampdown in the valley for the last four months. Jammu has been heavily dependent on the valley for its business.”

He said that in Jammu, just like in the Kashmir Valley, people feared the entry of outsiders into their land as the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been stripped of its special status. “I don’t see the situation improving soon.”

Rajendran Narayanan, a Delhi-based activist who marched up to Srinagar, said: “the situation is so bad that people are being stopped by the security forces from interacting with activists like us.

“I was almost arrested when I was interacting with an old man near Srinagar. The old man was so angry with the situation that he vented his anger, but the police came and stopped me and wanted to take my recorder. I somehow managed to sneak out.”

According to Narayanan, at least 40,000 people have been detained in what has been announced as “preventive measures,” and only those get released who get a bond signed by their local community expressing approval of the revocation of Article 370.

Arun Srivastva of the Loktantrik Janata Dal party, who participated in the march, said that what he witnessed “was a deep sense of fear and uncertainty among people.”

He said it was tragic that New Delhi had abolished the special status in its majoritarian politics.

“The failure of the Supreme Court to facilitate political discourse is also disturbing,” he said.

