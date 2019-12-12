You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian Embassy hosts its annual diplomatic film festival

Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed at the inauguration of the film festival. (AN photo)
Updated 12 December 2019
Arab News

  • Indian politician Suresh Prabhu, who is visiting the Kingdom, was the guest of honor at the opening ceremony
  • Prabhu noted the huge popularity of movies in India and expressed his happiness attending the event
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is hosting “Ambassador’s Choice: Screening of Films,” an annual diplomatic film festival where movies from a number of countries are screened every evening.

The 8th edition of the festival was inaugurated on Dec. 5 at the embassy’s auditorium.

Indian politician Suresh Prabhu, who is visiting the Kingdom, was the guest of honor at the opening ceremony. The opening was attended by a number of ambassadors of various countries, members of the diplomatic corps, Saudi nationals and members of the Indian community.

In his opening remarks, Prabhu noted the huge popularity of movies in India and expressed his happiness attending the event.

Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed gave a short introduction to the film festival and the idea behind it.

The two-week festival began with the screening of three Saudi short films titled “The Swan Song” by Hana Alomair, “A Colorful Life” by Abdurahman Sandokji and “Jaleed” by Abdurahman Sandokji.

The screenings were followed by an interactive session with the directors of the respective films.

This was followed by the screening of widely acclaimed Bollywood movie “Dangal” on Dec. 6, Ukrainian movie “Haytarma” on Dec. 7, Brazilian film “O Roubo Da Taca” on Dec. 8, Bangladeshi film “Hasina” on Dec. 9 and Spanish film “Blancanieves” on Dec. 11.

The festival will also be screening “The Sky of My Childhood” from Kazakhstan on Dec. 12, “Mudras Calling” from Myanmar on Dec. 13, “Samanala Sandhwaniya” from Sri Lanka on Dec. 14, “Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass” from Vietnam on Dec. 16 and

“No Se Acepian Devoluciones” from Mexico on Dec. 17.

The festival will conclude with the screening of “Queen,” a 2014 Indian comedy-drama on Dec. 18.

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fifth edition of the Jeddah International Book Fair on Wednesday.

The prince toured the event, at which 400 publishing houses from 40 countries are taking part, and honored three renowned figures from the local literature and media scenes: Dr. Hashem Abdo Hashem, the former editor in chief of Okaz newspaper; writer Abdel Fattah Abu Madian; and writer Meshaal bin Muhammad Al-Sudairy.

Prince Mishaal bin Majed, the governor of Jeddah and chairman of the exhibition’s Higher Committee, thanked Price Khalid for his support of the fair since it was founded. He also expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support.

He added that the success of the event is the result of the hard work of a number of organizations. In particular, he wished the Ministry of Culture continued success in organizing the fair as part of its efforts to develop culture in the Kingdom as one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

Other VIP guests and dignitaries at the inauguration of the fair included Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah; Prince Saud bin Abdullah, adviser to the governor of Makkah; and Prince Khalid bin Mishaal, deputy governor of Jeddah.

The book fair continues at Land of Events in South Abhur until Dec. 21.
 

