I watched Sky News UK’s Yalda Hakim’s excellent interview with Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a senior spokesperson for the Houthi militia. I say excellent because Hakim, a renowned journalist who does not need my endorsement, remained neutral, impartial and professional and, by doing that, she left the door wide open for Al-Bukhaiti to hang himself and expose the true colors of the evil cult he represents.

In Arabic, we have a saying that translates to “the excuse is worse than the sin” — and this could not be more applicable than to what Al-Bukhaiti said in response to Hakim’s questions as to why a group that falsely claims to be “Ansar Allah” (Supporters of God) would attack a civilian airport in the Saudi capital city Riyadh, as well as holy sites and pilgrims.

“Why did Saudi Arabia not stop operations in these airports? Why did they gamble with civilian lives?” responded the spokesperson of this terrorist organization.

This is the hypocritical truth of the Houthis. They use religion as a cover but then do not mind attacking the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, or pilgrims in a civilian airport, if it serves their political purposes. They are the villains but blame the victim, just like a rapist who says that had his target not been wearing revealing clothes, they would not have been a target.

I am glad that the whole world is seeing the truth of this devilish militia. Faisal J. Abbas | Editor-in-Chief

When pressed further, he said that it is Saudi Arabia’s fault for starting a war 10 years ago. As you can imagine from an Iranian regime puppet, he selectively opted not to mention that his clan overthrew the legitimate government of Yemen and the Saudi efforts were part of an international coalition to restore legitimacy to a country that he and his paymasters are exposing to hunger, poverty and destruction. And that up until a few months ago, his leaders were happily engaging with the Kingdom when it suited them and when they thought they would be part of the future government. However, just like Hezbollah in Lebanon, when you have sold your soul to the devil in Tehran, then you will justify all your wrongdoing and the civilians lost on both your own side and the other as a means to an end ... even though that end serves someone else’s interests.

As a Saudi, I mourn all the innocent lives lost in this conflict. Every life lost is a life too many. But at the same time, I am glad that the whole world is seeing the truth of this devilish militia.

This is why I beg to differ with those who have criticized Sky News UK and Hakim for giving a platform to Al-Bukhaiti. As a newspaper editor, I am aware of the argument against such a practice and, as a professional who cut his teeth in London, I am aware of the restrictions that were once imposed by the BBC and others on platforming the IRA.

However, when I read local social media posts, I cannot help but notice that they are split between those who are wondering where is the international outrage and those who say Sky should not have have spoken to the Houthis.

The truth is, we cannot have it both ways. I, for one, commend Hakim for paying attention to the horrific terrorist attack that targeted a civilian airport, while other international news channels covered it in passing.

It is not Hakim who should be questioned about her professionalism but the channels that did not cover this attack the way they would have had a terrorist group attacked JFK, LAX or Heathrow.